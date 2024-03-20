Former general accused of rights abuses wins Indonesia election





The news A feared former general won last month's presidential election in Indonesia, official results released Wednesday showed, confirming unofficial projections. That candidate, Prabowo Subianto, who is now Indonesia's defense minister, received 58.6 percent of the vote, according to the final tally from the General Election Commission. The result means Mr Prabowo, who has been placed on a visa blacklist by the United States for around two decades due to human rights abuses, won the election, avoiding a run-off with the candidate who came in second place. Although the official count has been completed, the process for Mr. Prabowo to be officially declared president-elect could be lengthy. His opponents Anies Baswedan, who received 24.9 percent of the vote, and Ganjar Pranowo, who received 16.5 percent of the vote. said they planned to contest the result.

They accuse the outgoing president, Joko Widodo, of having inappropriately influenced the elections and denounce numerous irregularities during the February 14 vote. They did not provide evidence of irregularity on Election Day, but said they had evidence to support their claims in court. Mr. Prabowos's representatives reject these claims, noting that almost all polls before the election showed him as the favorite. Why is this important For many observers and critics, the elections tarnished Indonesia's hard-earned reputation as a vibrant democracy. The focal points of their discontent are Mr Joko's actions before the vote and the way he used state resources to support Mr Prabowo, whom he defeated in the previous two elections. Mr. Joko exerted his influence, they say, over a court that changed a law, allowing his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run as Mr. Prabowo's running mate. Then, they say, Mr. Joko violated norms by appearing to campaign for the duo and ordering welfare benefits that helped their candidacy. There was no level playing field, which is fundamental to elections, said Rohana Hettiarachchi, president of the Asian Network for Free Elections, an alliance of independent election watchdogs.

Mr Joko has denied allegations of wrongdoing, saying presidents are allowed to campaign and choose sides as long as they do not use state facilities. When he made these remarks, Mr. Prabowo stood beside him. Mr. Prabowos' record has long destabilized many people in the country. He was discharged from military service after being found responsible for the kidnapping of student activists; he questioned the need for democracy; and he is known for his violent temper and erratic behavior. During the campaign, Mr. Prabowo insisted on his attachment to democracy. And after Legal experts say it is unlikely that Mr. Ganjar and Mr. Anies will succeed in court if they carry out their plan to seek legal intervention. The Constitutional Court, which hears such cases, has never ruled in favor of plaintiffs challenging the election results. For example, he rejected Mr Prabowos' claims in 2019, when he lost the election to Mr Joko. Barring a legal incident, Mr. Prabowo should be officially declared president-elect in the coming weeks. He will take office after Mr Joko's term ends in October.

