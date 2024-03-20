Donald Trump and Joe Biden win the Illinois primaries





Complete coverage of local and national primary and general elections, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Sparking election controversy from voters, Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump notched lopsided victories Tuesday amid one of the worst turnouts for a presidential primary in Chicago since at least the Second World War.

The Associated Press took 15 minutes to declare the two candidates the winners after the polls closed.

Tuesday's results offered candidates little more than bragging rights after last week's decisive primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state made Biden and Trump the presumptive presidential nominees for their respective parties.

Chicagoans seemed to recognize that their votes didn't matter or were expressing dissatisfaction with the choices offered in the era's defining political contest. They remained en masse away from the polling stations, with a participation rate of 20% at 7 p.m.

That percentage would be the lowest in any presidential primary in the city in at least 80 years, according to data from the city's election board. Turnout in Chicago was 38% four years ago and 54% in the 2016 primaries.

With 75% of the votes counted, Biden won 91% of the vote, according to AP estimates, easily eclipsing the low single-digit totals mustered by other Democrats in primary voting, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson and Frank Lozada.

On the Republican Party side, Trump came in at 81% with 83% of votes counted, according to AP estimates, lower than his efforts in the largely uncompetitive primaries of the 2020s, where he received 96%. voices. In 2016, Trump won an 11-way primary in Illinois with 38% of the vote.

Tuesday's results set the stage for summer political conventions in Chicago and Milwaukee and a rematch of the fall general election, where Illinois appears heavily tilted in Biden's favor based on historical benchmarks. No Democratic presidential candidate has lost the state in a general election since 1988, when former Republican President George HW Bush defeated former Democratic Governor Michael Dukakis.

Neither candidate campaigned in Illinois before the state's primary. And Trump was the only one to expand his political capital here with the support of Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in the heated and negative congressional primaries in far southern Illinois against the failed Republican candidate for office for 2022 governor, Darren Bailey.

In this primary, with Bost leading 53% to 47% with 81% of the votes counted, according to AP estimates, Bailey conceded defeat.

Trump also survived a challenge to his place on the Illinois primary ballot. A group of five voters and a national voting rights group persuaded a Cook County judge to exclude him from the ballot on the grounds that his activities during the fatal January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol were against to the 14th Amendment.

But the local court ruling was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court days later. A unanimous court ruled that individual states did not have the authority to make a federal candidate ineligible under the 14th Amendment.

The national narrative involving Trump and Biden has focused on two largely unpopular candidates, each facing potentially high-consequential pockets of conflict within their own party.

Tuesday's vote in Illinois suggested that some voters wanted alternatives, and some voters simply seemed to have become disconnected.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the presidential campaign earlier this month, was on the Illinois GOP presidential ballot, as were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. New Jersey Chris Christie, both of whom folded their tents in January. .

In early voting, Haley received 14% of the vote among Illinois Republicans, while DeSantis had 2.8% and Christie had 1.6%.

In some vote-rich suburban areas, the everyone-but-Trump voting bloc was also evident, suggesting possible weakness for the Republican candidate in an electorally significant part of the Illinois electoral map. In DuPage County, for example, Republican opponents of Trump accounted for more than 35% of the vote and a third of the votes were counted, according to AP estimates.

In other Republican primaries since Super Tuesday, the combined anti-Trump vote has topped 40% in two states and eclipsed 30% in four others.

Biden, meanwhile, has faced headwinds within his party over his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian and Muslim activists have called on Democratic voters to either leave the presidential choice on the ballot blank or write to Gaza to protest Biden's handling of the war effort. State election officials, however, said write-in ballots would only be considered for registered official candidates, leaving Biden's overall raw vote total as the only potential measure of the effect of the protests.

In Michigan, more than 101,000 Democratic primary voters chose not to support Biden. Tens of thousands more in Washington state, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah and North Carolina have done so as well.

Democratic primary voters in Illinois did not have such an easy way to display possible ambivalence toward Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/elections/2024/03/19/donald-trump-joe-biden-president-democrat-republican-illinois-primary-2024-results The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos