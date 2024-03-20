Politics
Decoding politics: Who is auditor Ramesh, the man PM Modi shed tears over in TN | News from the political pulse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi collapsed on Tuesday while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu, as he recalled V Ramesh, often called Auditor Ramesh, a BJP leader whose assassination in 2013 made headlines.
Modi interrupted his speech for about a minute while referring to Ramesh. Today I am in Salem, I remember the listener Ramesh… Aaj Salem ka mera vo Ramesh nahin hai (Today my Ramesh from Salem is not here). Ramesh worked day and night for the party. He was a dedicated leader of our party. He was a great orator and a very hardworking man. I pay tribute to him, he added.
Who was the listener Ramesh?
An important figure in the BJP unit in Tamil Nadu and a known Hindutva hardliner, Ramesh served as the party's state general secretary twice.
Then aged 54, Ramesh was murdered on the night of July 19, 2013, in his house in the Maravaneri area of Salem, shortly after returning from meeting party members.
His attackers, who were waiting for him near his home, attacked him with sharp weapons, causing fatal injuries to his head and neck.
Who were the suspects?
Following an investigation, Bilal Malik and police Fakruddin, suspected of involvement in the 2011 Madurai pipe bomb case and other attacks on right-wing Hindu leaders, were arrested in October 2013.
Fakruddin was arrested by the crime branch of the CID while Malik and another suspect were arrested from Puttur in neighboring Andhra Pradesh following a nearly 12-hour shootout.
The case was taken up by the Special Investigation Division (SID) of the Tamil Nadu Police.
What were the consequences of his assassination?
There has been massive outrage among BJP workers and Hindutva groups in the state, with protests accusing the police of negligence. Protesters also denounced the failure of state intelligence services, with Ramesh receiving death threats and his car being set on fire before his death.
Following Ramesh's murder, BJP state executive member B Rajeshwari, 42, allegedly set herself ablaze in protest, while the party also linked the death of BJP state executive member K Murugamani to district executive, from cardiac arrest to murder.
What was the political impact of this affair?
As the case attracted national attention, the BJP raised its voice in favor of a thorough investigation. The company also used the case to highlight its claims about the hostile environment faced by its workers in Tamil Nadu.
There were attacks on several Hindutva leaders in the state at the time, including Rajagopalan, the president of the Hindu Munnani, an affiliate of the RSS, in 1994. The then BJP president , Pon Radhakrishnan, had accused the J Jayalalithaa government of turning a blind eye. eye on the killing of Hindutva leaders.
According to BJP leaders, Modi, the then CM of Gujarat and seen as harboring national ambitions, had personally called Ramesh's family to express his condolences. Later, at a rally the same year, in Tiruchi, where he shared the stage with Jayalalithaa, the then CM and late AIADMK leader, Modi expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of the investigation into the Ramesh murder case.
What is the status of the file?
After numerous adjournments and delays, the Madras High Court, while recognizing the length of the trial, in February 2023 ordered the special court to expeditiously complete the proceedings.
The defendants are currently incarcerated in connection with several other organized crime and radical Islam cases.
