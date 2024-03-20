Ahead of Congressional hearing, US concerned about election abuses in Pakistan | Political news





Islamabad, Pakistan A senior US State Department official outlined Washington's concerns about electoral abuses and violence in the run-up to Pakistan's general election last month in written testimony submitted the day before a congressional hearing on relations between the two nations.

Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, said President Joe Biden's administration has identified a series of irregularities in the conduct of the Feb. 8 election, while highlighting the importance of ties between Washington and Islamabad.

A subcommittee of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee is holding a hearing on Wednesday on the future of democracy in Pakistan and U.S.-Pakistan relations. The hearing was announced last week after more than 30 members of Congress wrote to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking them not to recognize Pakistan's new government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The February 8 elections were marred by widespread allegations of electoral manipulation, unusually delayed results and rigging.

The State Department expressed concerns about the elections at the time, but Pakistan has consistently denied the allegations. After Western criticism, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on February 10 that it was surprised by the reactions, which do not recognize the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis.

Lus' comments before the congressional hearing, however, delve a little deeper into those earlier comments, the U.S. diplomat said.

We are particularly concerned about electoral abuses and violence in the weeks leading up to the elections, Lu said before detailing attacks by armed groups against security officials and politicians, harassment of journalists and the prevention of certain political parties and candidates to register. for the elections.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was banned from using its election symbol, a cricket bat, days before the vote when the Election Commission concluded that the party had not organized internal elections on time. Khan and many other party leaders are under arrest.

Yet PTI-backed candidates, who were expected to run as independents, emerged as the largest bloc in the National Assembly with 93 seats.

The final tally of results was announced more than 40 hours after polling stations closed, and it showed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) finishing in second and third place with 75 and 54 seats respectively.

After the PTI refused to form an alliance with any of them, the PMLN, PPP and other smaller partners assembled a coalition to form the government, led by PMLN Sharif, who became Prime Minister for the second time.

When the Congressional hearing on US-Pakistan relations was announced, Islamabad had welcomed the session and said it believed in constructive engagement on all issues.

We respect the prerogative of legislative bodies to discuss and debate international issues, a Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said last week. Foreign Ministry officials told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that they did not want to comment further on Lu's testimony.

But Lu's statement on the eve of the hearing suggested that the United States remained concerned about the conduct of the Feb. 8 election.

On election day, an internationally renowned local election monitoring organization said it was prohibited from observing vote counting in more than half of the country's precincts, Lu wrote in his testimony.

And despite a High Court instruction not to disrupt internet service on polling day, authorities shut down mobile data services, the main way Pakistanis access social media and messaging apps, he said. -he adds.

Pakistan has defended its decision to cut off internet access, pointing to a series of attacks in the run-up to the vote. The government described the move as part of security measures [that] are essential to maintain public order and deal with potential threats.

Lu is no stranger to US-Pakistan tensions. Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, publicly accused the US diplomat of issuing a warning to Pakistan's ambassador in Washington, suggesting that Khan's removal would help improve relations. At the time, Khan was strengthening ties with Russia despite its war with Ukraine.

Khan and his PTI government were removed from power in April 2022 through a parliamentary vote of no confidence, a first in Pakistan's history. The United States has repeatedly denied Khan's allegations that it was involved in any plot to remove him from office.

They have always been false. You've heard me say that more than once, more than twice, more than 10 times probably, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week.

In January, Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for revealing state secrets, a case linked to Lu's alleged message.

In his written statement, Lu highlighted Pakistan's importance to the United States as a partner and said the two countries cooperate closely in confronting threats from armed groups and strengthen respect for human rights, including religious freedom.

More importantly, the United States plays a critical role in promoting economic stability in Pakistan, the official said.

Pakistan has faced a growing economic crisis over the past two years and barely avoided a default thanks to a last-minute loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year worth 3 billion of dollars.

Hours before the subcommittee meeting, the US-based IMF confirmed that Pakistan was eligible to receive the remaining $1.1 billion from the loan program and said the country's economic and financial situation s was improved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/20/ahead-of-congressional-hearing-us-worried-over-pakistan-electoral-abuse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos