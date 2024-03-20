Why defeated presidential candidates are contesting Indonesia's election results

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesias announcement from the electoral commission On Wednesday, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a former general linked to past human rights abuses, was elected president. The results immediately sparked allegations of fraud from Subianto's political rivals.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo announced plans to challenge the official results in the country's highest court.

The presidential election on February 14 was the fifth in Indonesia since the fall of a dictatorship in 1998. The archipelago of 17,000 islands and more than 270 million inhabitants is the most populous country in South Asia. Is and its largest economy.

Here's what you need to know about the results and why they're disputed.

WHAT ARE THE RESULTS ?

Subianto, a 72-year-old former special forces general with ties to former dictators and popular current President Joko Widodo, emerged as the apparent winner on election day, with unofficial tallies from polling agencies showing that he had an overwhelming lead.

This victory was confirmed by the official count of the General Electoral Commission, a laborious process that lasted more than 30 days. Subianto won 58.6% of the vote, Baswedan 24.9% and Pranowo 16.5%.

WHY ARE CANDIDATES CONTESTING THE RESULTS?

The results sparked allegations of fraud even before the official tally was released. Both losing candidates said irregularities occurred before, during and after the vote.

Widodo faces criticism for supporting Subianto. The outgoing president distanced himself from his own party and took a series of actions seen as efforts to strengthen Subianto's campaign. Indonesian presidents are expected to remain neutral in elections to replace them.

Significant government welfare was disbursed in the middle of the campaign, far more than the amounts spent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Widodo distributed funds in person in a number of provinces, which has come under scrutiny.

The challengers also allege that the Constitutional Court acted inappropriately by allowing Subianto to choose Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate, even though he does not meet the constitutional age requirement.

Anwar Usman, then the court's chief justice, is Widodo's brother-in-law. An ethics panel forced Usman to resign as chief for failing to recuse himself and making last-minute changes to election candidacy requirements, but allowed him to remain on the court as long as he does not participate in election-related matters.

WHAT IS THE PROBABILITY OF SUCCEEDING THE CHALLENGES?

Any election challenge faces great difficulties, said Todung Mulya Lubis, a lawyer who represents Pranowo. Subianto's considerable lead reflects pre-election polls that showed him as the favorite.

We will say that when we talk about electoral conflicts, we are not only talking about the outcome of the elections, but we are also talking about the electoral process, before the elections, Lubis told reporters on March 14.

WHEN IS THE COURT SUPPOSED TO END?

In Indonesia, election disputes can be registered with the Constitutional Court within three days of the announcement of official results. The court is expected to rule by May 7.

All cases would be decided by eight judges instead of the full nine-member court, as Usman is required to recuse himself.

The new president will be inaugurated on October 20 and will have to appoint a government within two weeks.

WHO IS SUBIANTO, THE WINNER?

Subianto was a longtime rival of Widodo who ran against him twice for president and refused to accept defeat twice, in 2014 and 2019.

But Widodo named Subianto defense chief after his re-election, paving the way for an alliance despite their rival political parties. During the campaign, Subianto presented himself as the popular heir of the outgoing presidentpledging to continue its signature policies such as the construction of a new multibillion-dollar capital and limits on the export of raw materials intended to boost domestic industry.

Subianto, from one of the country's richest families, stands in stark contrast to Widodo, who came from a modest background and who, as president, often mingled with working-class crowds.

Subianto was a special forces commander until he was forced out by the military in 1998, accused of playing a role in the kidnappings and torture of militants and other abuses. He has never been tried and vehemently denies any involvement, although several of his men have been tried and found guilty.