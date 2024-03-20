Erdoan believes that “Turkey's economic indicators are positive”





ISPARTO President Recep Tayyip Erdoan expressed confidence in Trkiye's economic trajectory, citing improving indicators and increasing national income over the past 21 years. “Trkiye today is a player in a very different league, with 32 million employees and 16 million retirees,” he told the crowd at a rally in Isparta ahead of the upcoming local elections. “We have never allowed our country to deviate from its objectives, regardless of other factors, maintaining a climate of confidence and stability,” he said. “We act today with the same understanding.” Erdoan pointed out that national income has tripled in the last 21 years of his term, expressing optimism that it can be doubled in the near future. “In this way, we can all achieve better levels of well-being,” he remarked, calling for active participation in progress. “We seek to create an infrastructure where our employees can mobilize these qualities, use them and transform them into added value.” The president cited “threats to the country’s economic stability,” including external factors and natural disasters like the major earthquakes that struck last February. “Over the past ten years, Trkiye has been subjected to many hardships, from terrorism to coup attempts, from the pandemic to conflicts in our region. These earthquakes, the disaster of the century, have further increased the burden that weighs on us,” he said. said. “Our nation has maintained the unity, solidarity and brotherhood it demonstrated during the earthquake at the polls.” Erdoan acknowledged the current challenge posed by the high cost of living and its impact on people on fixed incomes. “God willing, we will overcome these problems. We will start to see the results of the program we are implementing from the second half of this year,” he said. “In fact, our overall economic indicators are very good. Our national income, employment, production and exports are at the highest level in our history.” Erdoan promised social benefits to employees and retirees in case inflation falls. “Don't fall for more lies. In old Trkiye, decades of the country's history were wasted because of this blustering political approach,” he said. “In a country where insecurity, instability, unprogrammed and unplanned politics reign, everyone loses, especially workers and retirees.”

