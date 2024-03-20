Trade will be one of the priorities of Xi's Paris visit in May, sources say





French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a news conference after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 25, 2019. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Trade will be high on the agenda when Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris in May, according to diplomatic sources. It will be Xi's first trip to Europe in five years amid growing tensions between the EU and China. Macron received an unusually lavish reception during his visit to Beijing last year, seen by analysts as a sign of China's charm offensive toward key countries in the European bloc to counter the United States. But since then, ties have been clouded by trade issues. Paris has backed a European Commission anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese imports of electric vehicles, whose dominance of the European market threatens European companies. France also introduced consumer subsidies for electric vehicles made in Europe last December. In response, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into brandy in January, a move that appears to target France, which accounts for 99.8% of all European Union brandy exports according to Chinese customs data. “There will be a firm message on trade,” a French diplomatic source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. “We won't really know what the future will look like after the US elections in November. So we need to move forward on priority issues.” China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ElysAce declined to comment. The French diplomat said it was important to “preserve our capacity for dialogue at the highest level”, adding that it was necessary to convey “firm” messages regarding China's position on Ukraine, the Strait of Taiwan and the South China Sea. Over the past year, French officials have tried to influence Beijing to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine and reduce its support for President Vladimir Putin. These efforts, led by Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, have so far yielded no results, but Paris believes it has a role to play as a balancing power in the conflict. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Macron and Bonne in Paris last month. In a January video message marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Paris and Beijing, Xi said he hoped the two countries could “respond to the world's uncertainties through the stability of Sino-French relations” and highlighted industries green energy and clean energy as potential areas for development. cooperation. Chinese state media have heavily promoted Franco-Chinese cultural exchanges this year. Beijing granted 15-day visa-free entry to tourists from the EU's five largest economies, including France, last November, a policy which has since been extended to more European countries, in a bid to attract foreign tourism after the pandemic. Reuters

