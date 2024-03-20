PM Modi's Bhutan visit postponed, new dates being worked out: MEA | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi the state visit of Bhutan March 21 and 22 were postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions at Paro airport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

“Due to continued poor weather conditions at Paro Airport, it was mutually decided to postpone the Prime Minister's state visit to Bhutan on March 21-22, 2024. New dates are being worked out by the two parties through diplomatic channels,” the MEA said. in a report.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to make a two-day visit to Bhutan on March 21. The government had earlier said the visit would focus on regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, with emphasis on its Neighborhood First policy.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his predecessor Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Modi will also hold talks with his counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

In his first foreign visit since assuming office in February 2024, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay visited India earlier this month.

Earlier, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, also made an official tour of India and visited Assam, New Delhi and Maharashtra in November 2023. The King of Bhutan also invited Prime Minister Modi to make an official visit to Bhutan. .

During his visit, the King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Modi held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of common concern.

