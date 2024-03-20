Trump suggests supporting national ban on abortion around 15 weeks of pregnancy





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he would support a national ban on abortion around 15 weeks of pregnancy, expressing for the first time his support for a specific limit on the procedure.

The former Republican president took credit for overturning a federally guaranteed right to abortion by appointing three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. As he seeks the White House for a third time, Trump has refrained from adopting any specific limits on the procedure, warning that it could backfire politically and instead suggesting that he would negotiate a policy on abortion which would include exceptions for cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.

But in a radio interview Tuesday, Trump criticized Democrats for not approving a ban that would limit abortions in states that still allow the procedure.

We're going to find a moment and maybe we can bring the country together on this issue, Trump said while calling into WABC's Sid & Friends in the Morning.

Trump went on to say, “The number of weeks now, people agree on 15. And that's what I think about.” And it will result in something very reasonable. But people are really, even the most radical agree, it seems like 15 weeks seems to be a number that people agree on.

At the same time, Trump seemed to suggest reluctance toward a federal ban.

AP correspondent Jennifer King reports that Donald Trump has clarified his position on abortion.

Everyone agrees: you've heard this for years, all the lawyers on both sides agree: it's a state issue. This shouldn't be a federal issue, it's a state issue, he said.

Last month, Trump's campaign dismissed reports that he had spoken privately in favor of a ban on abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy, calling the reports fake news. The campaign did not provide details on Trump's plans, saying only that he planned to negotiate a deal on abortion.

Later Tuesday, after voting in Florida's Republican presidential primary, Trump was asked by a reporter about banning abortion at 16 weeks and responded, “We'll talk about that soon.”

Abortion rights have been a galvanizing issue for voters in recent years, and Democrats and President Joe Biden's campaign are preparing to highlight the issue as a clear break with Trump in the 2024 election.

Polls have consistently shown that most Americans believe abortion should be legal until the early stages of pregnancy. About half of U.S. adults said abortions should be allowed after 15 weeks, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted last June.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

