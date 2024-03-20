Donald Lu calls Imran Khan's allegations a 'total lie'





Donald Lu, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, testifying before a congressional panel on March 20, 2024. Screenshot/YouTube/Foreign Affairs Committee

US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu has debunked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's conspiracy theory that America supported the then opposition's no-confidence motion aiming to overthrow his government in April 2022.

Testifying before a congressional panel on Wednesday, America's top diplomat said: I want to be very clear on this point. [that] this conspiracy theory is a lie [and ] this is a complete lie.

The hearing, titled Pakistan After the Election: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and U.S.-Pakistan Relations, was announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, where Assistant Secretary was the key witness.

Asked about the former prime minister's allegations, the US deputy secretary said he had seen media reports regarding the alleged leaked figure which Khan said contained the threat issued by Lu during a meeting with the Pakistan's then ambassador, Asad Majeed, to Washington in 2022 days. before the ouster of the PTI-led government.

“At no point does he accuse the US government or me of taking any action against Imran Khan,” he added.

Furthermore, the US diplomat said Pakistan's then envoy to Washington, Asad Majeed, had also testified before his government that there was no conspiracy.

“We respect the sovereignty of Pakistan, we respect the principle that the people of Pakistan should be the ones to choose their leader through a democratic process,” he remarked.

The encryption controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan, less than a month before his ouster in April 2022, while addressing a public gathering, held up a letter in front of the crowd , claiming it was a figure from a foreign nation that had conspired with his country. political rivals to topple the PTI government.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation from which it came. But days later, he accused the United States of conspiring against him and alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had called for his removal .

The code was sent by Asad Majeed, then Pakistan's ambassador to the United States.

“Allegation of electoral fraud

Speaking about the Feb. 8 general election, the deputy secretary called for an investigation into allegations of voter fraud, saying the United States was closely monitoring the investigation into allegations of fraud.

He also cited unjustified restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly during the February 8 vote.

We condemn electoral violence and restrictions on human and fundamental rights as well as restrictions on Internet services, added the American diplomat.

Lu said the United States wanted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold those involved in election rigging accountable, saying it would encourage the Pakistani government and election authorities to make the process transparent.

He said more than 5,000 independent election observers were on the ground monitoring Pakistan's elections and their organizations had concluded that the conduct of the elections was largely competitive and orderly, while noting some irregularities in the completion of the results.

Terming Pakistan as an important partner of the United States, the deputy secretary said Washington shares the commitment to strengthening Pakistan's democratic institutions, supporting the framework of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance and cooperating to counter threats of groups like Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

Pakistan faces growing debt challenge

Commenting on the country's economic situation, the top diplomat told the congressional committee that Pakistan is facing a growing debt problem and this year, almost 70 percent of the federal government's revenue is expected to be spent on servicing this debt problem. massive debt.

Pakistan needs economic reforms and private sector-led investment to ensure economic growth for the people and not push its government further into debt, he added.

The people of Pakistan deserve a peaceful, democratic and prosperous country [and] we work every day to support this vision.

On bilateral relations between the two countries, Lu said the United States is at an inflection point in its relations with Pakistan.

He explained that Afghanistan has been in conflict for 40 years and Pakistan is also involved in this conflict.

The end of the war in Afghanistan provides us with an opportunity to maintain relations with Pakistan for the long term, the deputy secretary said.

