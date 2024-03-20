Senate Republicans react to Trump's remarks about Jewish voters





Senate Republicans on Tuesday offered various responses to comments by their party's presumptive presidential nominee, saying this week that Jewish voters who support Democrats hate Israel.

A handful of senators criticized former President Donald Trump's comments, some appeared to agree with him, and at least two insisted they hadn't seen the remarks, which invoked a trope that American Jews divided their loyalties between the United States and Israel.

Other senators responded with what became a common refrain while Trump was in office, saying it was a poor choice of words without directly condemning him.

I wouldn't say any of that, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said of Trump's comments.

That's not what I would say, said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., also suggested that Trump could use more artful language, but argued that he was not wrong, I think, that Democratic leaders had failed on of the Israeli state and that they questioned them.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said he hadn't followed Trump's remarks closely, but added that he was speaking his mind.

When asked if Trump should abandon the kind of rhetoric he used this week, Thune said he preferred to keep people's religious faith out of these discussions.

The storm began when Trump said in an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official, that “any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion.”

They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves, because Israel will be destroyed, Trump continued before discussing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a frequent Trump critic, offered some of the sharpest critiques of Trump's remarks.

It's very offensive,” he said. “In this country, we don't attack people based on their religious beliefs or political views.

Confusing religion and politics is a huge mistake and violates some of the founding principles of our government and our American history. This is a terrible mistake on his part, for which he really should apologize, but he doesn't, Romney added.

Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, appears to echo Trump's position that Jewish voters are wrong to support Democrats.

I don't know why any Jew would support Democrats,” he said. “The Biden administration doesn't hold Hamas responsible.”

An APew Research Center poll conducted last month found that 62% of American Jews had a favorable opinion of President Joe Biden, while 21% of American Jews rated Trump favorably.

Biden's reelection campaign condemned the comments, with a campaign spokesperson saying Monday that Donald Trump was openly demeaning American Jews.

Visiting Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, blasted Trump's remarks, calling them “a disgusting, toxic, anti-Semitic thing for anyone to say, much less a former president.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is also Jewish and recently called for new elections in Israel, condemned the remarks, calling them “completely disgusting and a classic example of the type of he anti-Semitism faced by Jews, pushing the dangerous trope of anti-Semitism. of double fidelity.

Last year, Trump accused liberal Jews in a social media post of voting to destroy the United States and Israel.

On Tuesday, Trump appeared to double down on his recent remarks as he left a polling place in Palm Beach, Florida. Asked about his comments in the Gorka interview, he replied: “The Democrats have been very, very opposed to the Jewish people.

