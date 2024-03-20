Global Times: Xi's Hunan inspection tour highlights new quality productive forces and opening-up

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday paid an inspection tour to central China's Hunan Province, where he learned about various works, including local efforts to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and to promote a high level of productivity. -standard opening.

This is Xi's first national inspection tour since the successful conclusion of the two sessions, Xinhua news agency reported. The focus of the trip further highlighted the great importance that China's top leader attaches to quality new productive forces and high-level opening-up, while the venue highlighted the vast potential of Hunan and the region of China as a whole in pursuit of high-level goals. quality development, economists said Tuesday.

China has made steady progress in training new quality productive forces and further opening its market to the world, which has injected new impetus into the Chinese economy as well as the global economy.

Main priorities

On Monday, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected Changsha, the provincial capital of Hunan. During the inspection, Xi visited a campus of Hunan First Normal University and a battery materials joint venture. He learned about the university's efforts to leverage Party heritage resources, its adherence to promoting virtue through education, and local efforts to accelerate the development of new productive forces quality and promote high-level openness, according to Xinhua.

On Tuesday, Xi inspected Changde City, where he learned about the restoration and utilization of historical and cultural blocks, comprehensive management of urban water environment, preparation work for spring agriculture and improvement of effectiveness of grassroots governance, Xinhua reported.

The Hunan tour marks the first national inspection visit by the Chinese president since the conclusion of the two sessions – China's annual legislative and political consultative sessions – on March 11, when the country set a series of political priorities and development objectives for the year. . The formation of new quality development forces and the pursuit of higher-level opening-up have been highlighted by senior officials and the government work report.

During the two sessions, Xi also paid great attention to new high-quality productive forces, calling for focusing on high-quality development as the top priority and urging intensifying innovation, fostering emerging industries and adopting forward-thinking plans to develop the future. oriented industries and improve the modernized industrial system.

The emphasis on quality new productive forces during the Chinese president's inspection tour to Hunan further highlighted the high importance attached to the relevant efforts, Chinese economists said.

Cao Heping, an economist at Peking University, said the inspection tour showed how China is focusing on concrete efforts to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, crucial for China's development. “The inspection tour has a lot to do with efforts to train new quality productive forces after the two sessions,” Cao told the Global Times on Tuesday.

China has made steady progress in training new quality productive forces, through a series of measures to support innovation and industrial upgrading. In the first two months of 2024, the added value of major equipment manufacturers increased by 8.6 percent year-on-year, and that of the high-tech industry saw an increase of 7.5 percent value added over one year, supported by growth of 41.2 percent. in semiconductor equipment, a 21.6 percent increase in integrated circuits and an 18.2 percent increase in unmanned intelligent drones, according to official data.

High-level opening-up is also a top priority for China. The government's work report also included a series of measures, including the lifting of all market access restrictions for foreign investment in the manufacturing sector. On Tuesday, the State Council, China's cabinet, released an action plan to further promote high-level opening-up, outlining 24 measures covering five areas, including expanding market access and increasing political support for foreign companies.

Bigger Opportunities

China's focus on new quality productive forces and high-level opening-up creates great opportunities for global companies to invest and expand in the Chinese market, highlighted by Chinese president's visit to BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co, a joint venture (JV). between the German chemical giant BASF and the Chinese company Shanshan Corp, a Chinese manufacturer of materials for lithium batteries, in Changsha. The JV has become one of the world's leading suppliers of lithium battery materials, according to BASF.

Over the years, the German conglomerate has steadily expanded its operations in China, with 27 major wholly-owned subsidiaries, 11 major joint ventures and 25 sales offices in the Greater China region, the company said in a press release sent to the Global Times. on Tuesday, adding that total sales in China reached around 9.4 billion euros in 2023. “BASF has been a committed partner of Greater China since 1885,” he said.

The Chinese leader's inspection tour to Hunan also highlighted the great potential of Hunan and the entire central and western region in terms of training new high-quality productive forces and high-level opening-up, they said. economists said.

Very positive trends are emerging in Hunan and the central and western region, as the region has shown great advantage and potential in key emerging sectors such as new energy vehicles and other advanced industries, according to Hu Qimu , Assistant Secretary. General Forum 50 on the integration of digital and real economies, citing robust computing capacity and clean energy as examples of benefits.

Establishing advanced industries in the central and western region is in line with China's crucial task of better coordinating development and security, Hu said.

Take Hunan as an example: the province has promoted innovation and openness in recent years. In 2023, the growth of R&D investment in Hunan ranked fifth in the country; and the added value of its high-tech industries increased 8.9 percent year-on-year to 1.1 trillion yuan, according to official data. Also in 2023, Hunan's total imports and exports reached 617.5 billion yuan, with imports jumping 14.6 percent to exceed 200 billion yuan for the first time. Hunan's trade with Belt and Road Initiative partners is growing rapidly, accounting for 52.4 percent of its total trade in 2023.

