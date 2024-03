When we settle down with a cup of tea and a few (okay, a whole packet) of biscuits on a Friday evening, we often find ourselves nodding in agreement with the stars of Glasses box. And sometimes we think that some of the country's television critics, with their frank opinions and candor, would be better off sitting in the Houses of Parliament rather than on their sofas. Well it seems to be a glasses box The star is on our wavelength, with a former Channel 4 favorite apparently running for Parliament. Josh Tapper, who previously joined his mother Nikki, father Jonathan and sister Amy on the show, has been selected by Labor as its candidate for the seat of Hertsmere. David M. Bennett//Getty Images Tapper, who appeared on glasses box between 2013 and 2018, confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). “I am delighted and honored to have been selected as the Labor parliamentary candidate for Hertsmere,” he wrote. Many thanks to local members for your support – I won’t disappoint. Tapper will face Conservative Party MP Oliver Dowden for the seat. Dowden is also Rishi Sunak's deputy prime minister. He will prove a difficult politician to unseat. Dowden has been the MP for Hertsmere since 2015. In the last general election in 2019, Dowden received 32,000 votes. Labor is second, with 11,000 victories. Tapper, however, is no stranger to politics, having entered the civil service in 2017 and joined the Labor Party when Keir Starmer became leader. We do not currently know when the next general election will be, but many popularity polls predict that the Conservative Party will be heavily voted out in favor of the Labor Party. The Prime Minister must call elections before January 2025. Elsewhere, the Tapper family mostly returned to their day jobs after his departure. glasses box six years ago, dad Jonathan now works as a driver. Meanwhile, some reality TV fans may recognize Amy from the 2018 series of Celebrities meet people. Related story Related story Related story Kimberley Bond is a features editor at Cosmopolitan. After completing her Masters in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield in 2016, Kimberley began her career as a showbiz and culture writer, where she interviewed A-Listers (and Z-Listers) on red carpets, at award ceremonies and at parties. After the pandemic put a damper on the showbiz circuit, Kimberley turned to reporting and wrote for a number of publications, including The independent, The telegraph, Evening standard, Stylist And Charm among countless others. She's still a true celebrity gossip hunter, and when she's not scrolling the sidebar of shame, you can find her on X, LinkedIn or at the gym, where I try and fail to have an ass like JLo.

