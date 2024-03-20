John Bolton warns against Trump's aspirations unlike Kim Jong





John Bolton continues to warn against Donald Trumps authoritarian tendency. Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, shared a video of Trump from 2018 on Tuesday. talk to Fox News hosts Steve Doocy days after the then-presidents' summit meeting in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He is the leader of a country. And I mean, he's the strong leader, Trump says in the clip. Don't let anyone think differently. He speaks and his people stand to attention. I want my people to do the same. Bolton commented: Donald Trump wants Americans to treat him like the North Koreans treat Kim Jong Un. Get ready, he added. Bolton is one of several former Trump associates speaking out against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he seeks another term in the White House. Bolton told CNN's Jim Sciutto in a new book that he believes Trump would try to remove the United States from NATO, and that Trump likes leaders like Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who can put people in prison without having to ask anyone's permission. Bolton has also warned during multiple media appearances, that another Trump presidency poses a major national security risk, both because of his colossal legal debts and his character. In October, he said he feared Trump would cause irreparable damage if elected a second time. We are about to enter a very dangerous period, he said. Former White House Chief of Staff John Kellyformer vice president Mike Pence and former attorney general William Barr are among other senior Trump administration officials who refuse to support Trump's candidacy. The story continues Trump has been criminally charged four times, twice in connection with his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Related…

