The Donald Trump of the 30s and 40s





BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The presidential election is 230 days away, with the clear frontrunners being President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who both clinched the nomination last week. Former President Trump was and continues to be an unconventional politician. However, did you know there was a politician in North Dakota who some say looked a lot like the former president?

Does the name Wild Bill Langer mean anything to you? Langer has held numerous positions in public service. However, its most interesting times were in the 1930s and 1940s.

William Langer, or Wild Bill as he is more commonly known, has an interesting political history in North Dakota. Langer was a Casselton native and served in many different areas of public service, starting as Morton County State's Attorney before becoming North Dakota Attorney General. Perhaps his most interesting times were when he served as governor and then as a United States senator.

He didn't necessarily go with the flow; he did his own thing. We have a lot of these kinds of random stories about him. Different things he would do were unexpected, said Sarah Walker, manager of reference services at the North Dakota State Historical Society.

Langer was elected governor in 1932, then shortly after, in 1933, he had problems with his financial contributions and was convicted of a crime. Presidential historian Rick Collin says much of what happened next mirrors what we saw with Trump.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered him removed from office, but just as Donald Trump challenged the 2020 election results and tried to stay in office, Bill Langer tried to stay as governor, Collin said.

Collin says Langer declared martial law and called a special session of the North Dakota Legislature and stood up before the session and said, “I'm still your governor.” Langer then barricaded himself in his office in the State Capitol Building. Collin says that like Trump, Langer caved and even ran for governor again. He said that the more controversial he became and the more enemies he made during his political career, the more popular he became with the common man.

This is largely what is happening with Trump. It appears that the more Trump is indicted, the more popularity he gains thanks to his base support within the Republican Party and across the country, Collin said.

Collin says Langer also mirrored Trump in that he went beyond political boundaries and discourse, relished controversy and knew how to make headlines.

He would defend farmers and small business owners against foreign corporate interests, the railroads, Wall Street, big banks, the same way Trump is going after the Washington, D.C. swamp, Collin said.

While Trump's legal problems persist, that doesn't stop him from fighting for what he believes in, much like Bill Langer did in his career.

No matter what was happening, he certainly wasn't letting himself be held back. He did a lot of different things politically, Walker said.

As for Wild Bill Langer's legacy in North Dakota, Collin says he will always be known for being a fighter.

Collin says another similarity between Langer and Trump is that they both were and are masters of political theater, as showmen and entertainers.

