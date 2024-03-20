Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan predicts short tenure of Shehbaz Sharif-led government | World News





Pakistan's embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday predicted a short tenure for the current government led by Shehbaz Sharif, predicting that his imprisonment in a series of cases would end in five to six months.

Khan, 71, made the comments during an informal chat with journalists at the high-security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where he is currently incarcerated, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The founder of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party claimed he was “targeted” by being convicted in three cases in a week in a bid to undermine his party.

“But their plan failed,” he said, without directly naming anyone. Khan anticipated that his imprisonment would end within the next five to six months, after which, he predicted, the existing government would “come to an end”, according to the report.

Khan also accused the government, the powerful military and the top electoral body of being behind last month's allegedly manipulated elections, the authenticity of which his party questioned.

“The caretaker government, the electoral commission and the establishment are one,” he said in the report.

Although more than 90 PTI-backed independent candidates won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the People's Party Pakistan (PPP) led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reached a post-election agreement and formed a coalition government in the country.

Khan's PTI refused to accept the results of the poll, alleging that the results had been manipulated.

The PTI founder also announced plans to hold a rally on Saturday with all opposition parties and stakeholders who have become “victims of election fraud”.

Speaking about the economic woes of the cash-strapped country, Khan highlighted the role of overseas Pakistanis in stabilizing the economy and said: “Only overseas Pakistanis can help us. The cricketer-turned-politician also said he was against adopting another International Monetary Fund (IMF) plan before any form of political stability in the country.

“I told the IMF not to provide loans until political stability has been restored in the country,” he said.

Earlier today, the IMF announced it had reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani government on the final review of a $3 billion bailout package, paving the way for the release of the final tranche of $1,000,000. $1 billion from the global lender.

Khan also claimed that the May 9 violence that shook the country last year was “orchestrated” to discredit his party.

On May 9, 2023, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises in connection with an alleged corruption case.

