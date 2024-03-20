Trump's lawyers say he can't post $464 million bail: What happens next





Former President Trump has less than a week to get half a billion dollars in bail or face seizure of his assets as he challenges a lower court's ruling that he conspired to modify your net worth in order to obtain tax and insurance benefits.

A New York judge found Trump liable for fraud last year before a months-long trial that ended with a massive $464 million fine for the Trump Organization.

Trump's lawyers admitted Monday that despite the former president's diligent efforts, it was impossible for him to obtain a full appeal bond in such an amount due to lack of cash.

Here's what happens next as the deadline to post bond approaches.

What does Trump owe?

Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw Trump's civil fraud trial, ordered the former president to pay a $454 million judgment, consistent with sanctions sought by the New York attorney general's office, which sued Trump in 2022 for deceptive business practices.

With interest accruing on an additional $112,000 every day that Trump doesn't pay, the former president now owes the state $456.8 million.

Trump's lawyers are seeking bail so that execution of the stunning ruling will be automatically stayed while they appeal Engoron's ruling. But to get bail, Trump must post collateral covering 120% of the judgment, or more than $557 million, the lawyers said in a court filing.

Bail for the full amount is due March 25, the same day Trump's criminal trial was scheduled to begin before a last-minute document leak delayed proceedings for at least a month.

The judgment in the fraud lawsuit comes on top of an additional $91 million Trump owes in a defamation case involving columnist E. Jean Carroll. Trump was able to obtain bail for this judgment, but it is unclear what guarantee he provided to do so.

Has he had enough?

In short, no. Trump's net worth has long remained obscure, with estimates such as Forbes and Bloomberg placing his wealth at between $2.6 billion and $3.1 billion. But how much money he has is another question.

While Trump himself told lawyers at the New York attorney general's office last year that he had more than $400 million in cash, that figure is far short of what he now owes in judgment and must be presented as security to avoid execution.

Trump's lawyers said Monday that they had difficulty finding a surety company approved by the Treasury Department and willing to underwrite such an expensive bond, with the central problem being that Trump could not put up one of its many properties.

The insurance broker they consulted, Gary Giulietti, wrote in an affidavit that a company like the Trump Organization had most of its assets invested in real estate, making it virtually impossible to obtain a appeal bond for the total amount of the judgments.

Trump denounced in a Truth Social article on Tuesday that he would have to take extreme measures to pay bail, such as selling some of his properties at cheap sales prices.

Will Thomas, a business law professor at the University of Michigan, said real estate can certainly be accepted as part of a bond, but it's not surprising that lenders aren't interested.

No lender, insurer, no one wants the property. They just want money, he said. When it comes to a project of this size, I'm not surprised that when it comes to very large funds, they are very reluctant to acquire real estate.

It could also mean a lack of confidence in the former president's appeal, Thomas said.

If you think Donald Trump is very likely to lose most or all of his appeal, you might be reluctant to put up any collateral for him here, because you might find yourself, basically, stuck with some of his real estate and stuck with types of assets you don't want, he said.

What if he can't find the money?

Trump asked a higher court to accept a $100 million bond while the appeal process plays out, writing in court papers that the stunning ruling made it impossible to obtain a bond covering the full amount. Posting a bond for the full amount would automatically stop enforcement of the penalties.

A New York Appellate Division judge temporarily declined to stay the ruling, but a full panel of judges on that appeals court could reach a different decision. If the full panel allows Trump to post a lower bail, the former president's appeal could continue without the ruling taking effect.

The appeals panel could issue a discretionary stay or pause on the ruling by March 25 to hold a hearing on the matter or reach a compromise with Trump and the attorney general's office before time runs out.

If the full appeals panel fails to reach a compromise with Trump and no bond is posted, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) can begin enforcing Engoron's ruling by beginning to seize Trump's assets, including some of his most famous Manhattan properties, such as Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

James said that if Trump did not have the funds to pay the judgment, his office intended to seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court.

However, it is unlikely that James will start selling Trump's properties right away to collect the judgment amount, Thomas said. Even if she has the legal right to do so, it would be risky and aggressive in a way that would likely not be in her best interests, he said.

Instead, the attorney general's office could seize the title assets but promise not to sell or disrupt current business practices until the appeal process is complete, thereby avoiding irreparable harm.

Other scenarios could include Trump selling properties quickly to meet the bail amount by Monday, filing for bankruptcy, or seeking help from a wealthy third-party donor, although this could lead to complications, in reason for his presidential candidacy.

The most likely outcome, if I had to predict it, is that the Court of Appeal will grant some sort of discretionary stay,” Thomas said.

On the other hand, even if this is the most likely path, I would say virtually every other option is bad for Trump and ranges from bad to disastrous, he said.

