Indonesian election commission confirms Prabowo Subianto wins presidency | Political news





The former general declared winner of last month's presidential election.

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto was elected president of the world's third-largest democracy, the General Election Commission said, decisively defeating two rivals who promised to file a legal complaint over the vote. Defense Minister Prabowo and his vice-presidential running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, secured the majority of votes in the Feb. 14 first round, winning 59 percent, or more than 96 million votes, the president said Wednesday of the Hasyim Asyari commission. Anies Baswedan received almost 41 million votes, or 25 percent of the total count, while Ganjar Pranowo received 27 million votes, or more than 16 percent. Prabowo, a former special forces commander, is expected to succeed outgoing President Joko Widodo, Gibran's father, in October after a transition period. Al Jazeera's Jessica Washington, reporting from Jakarta, described the victory as a resounding victory. It was a remarkable victory for a man who twice ran unsuccessfully for president, Washington said. He promised a smooth transition to power and promised that he would be the continuity candidate and would continue the work of the very popular president. The 72-year-old won the election on promises to continue Widodos' policies, leveraging the president's popularity and using social media platforms like TikTok to tap support from the president's huge voter base. young Indonesians. Prabowo had already claimed victory in the election after unofficial tallies showed him with a significant lead over his rivals. We should not be arrogant. We shouldn't be proud. We should not be euphoric. We still need to be humble. This victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people, he declared in a speech broadcast on national television. Controversies and concerns His rivals Anies and Ganjar said they planned to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over irregularities and allegations of fraud in the general election. Washington said their teams discussed issues of widespread welfare distribution. She said their teams described this as an anomaly, saying the level of welfare that was dispersed before the election suggests it may have been an attempt to gain voter sympathy, rather only for legitimate social protection objectives. help. Prabowos' legal team, however, is confident that the result will not be successfully challenged due to his wide margin of victory, local media reported on Tuesday. Prabowos' path to victory was marred by controversy and concerns over patronage politics linked to his alliance with the widely known president, better known as Jokowi. accusedof having abused his position to favor his former rival, says hisallies refused. Prabowo has been accused of human rights abuses in East Timor, which gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after the collapse of the Soeharto government, and in the troubled eastern region of Indonesian Papua. During the election campaign, Prabowo and Gibran pledged to continue the policies of Gibran's father, who maintained an approval rating of around 80 percent but who, under the constitution, could not run again. They will inherit an economy that grew by just over 5% last year and a series of ambitious infrastructure projects, including moving the capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo.

