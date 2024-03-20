Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Politics
Hong Kong passes new security laws, bowing to Beijing
Hong Kong passed national security laws at Beijing's behest, thwarting decades of public resistance and establishing harsh penalties for vaguely defined political crimes. Critics said the move would deal a lasting blow to the partial autonomy the Chinese government had promised the city.
The first attempt to pass such legislation, in 2003, sparked massive protests. But since 2020, when China imposed its own security law on Hong Kong, opposition figures have been jailed and public protests suppressed. This time, the streets of Hong Kong were quiet.
Amelia spoke with Tiffany May, who covers Hong Kong for The Times.
How will these laws affect Hong Kong?
Tiffany: Whether this makes things better or worse depends on who you ask.
Hong Kong has been an Asian financial hub for decades as it was seen as a gateway to business opportunities on the mainland, with an independent judiciary as its backbone. He also enjoyed freedoms unimaginable in the rest of the country.
But in recent years, the city has followed China's hardline approach more closely. The new national security bill, known as Article 23 legislation, targets ambiguous offenses such as external interference and theft of state secrets.
Critics say it could deter criticism of China and pose new risks to international business operations, eroding the very freedoms that had made the city an international business hub.
How is this law different from the national security law passed in 2020?
New security laws expand the scope of offenses considered to endanger national security. They also introduce significant changes to due process. In some cases, police can now seek permission from magistrates to prevent suspects from consulting lawyers of their choice, if this is considered a threat to national security.
Analysts say this could have a chilling effect on entrepreneurs, civil servants, lawyers, diplomats, journalists and academics. Punishments for political crimes such as treason and insurrection include life imprisonment.
Why was it rushed through Parliament?
China feels constantly attacked by the West.
The country's top leader, Xi Jinping, sees national security legislation as necessary to protect China from what he sees as unfair trade practices, spy infiltration and other types of threats to security. This year, Beijing stressed that it would prioritize economic growth and security and in February updated a state secrets law.
Analysts say Xi is taking a similar approach with Hong Kong. Chinese authorities have urged Hong Kong leaders to pass their own security laws as quickly as possible. Hong Kong's top leader, John Lee, said quickly passing the laws would allow the government to focus on reviving the economy.
What is the atmosphere like in Hong Kong? And among foreign investors?
Representatives of foreign chambers of commerce said the advantage of doing business in Hong Kong rather than directly in mainland China is increasingly unclear.
Generally speaking, it has become more difficult to gauge public opinion in Hong Kong. The city's main independent polling organization, which has faced police raids, said it would stop publishing results on a number of politically sensitive topics.
Japan raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years
Japan's central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2007, pushing them above zero amid inflation and rising wages that suggest the country's economy no longer needs such aggressive measures.
The increase is slight, with the bank's policy rate increasing to a range of zero to 0.1 percent, from minus 0.1 percent. The new rate remains well below that of many Western countries. But the rise has considerable symbolic effect, said my colleague Joe Rennison, who covers financial markets for the Times.
I think this sends a signal that prices are not going to come down anytime soon, he said.
Background: In 2016, Japan instituted a negative interest rate, an unorthodox measure that means depositors pay to save money in a bank and loans are very cheap, encouraging spending and boosting growth. growth. Japan was the last central bank to stop using a negative rate.
Related: Women's employment in Japan has been steadily increasing, part of an effort to support an aging and declining labor market.
The remarkably well-preserved site of a Bronze Age settlement in the freshwater marshes of eastern England offers an intimate look into the ancient past.
It appears that a sudden fire destroyed the settlement and the villagers fled, leaving their belongings buried in peat and silt. The site is now the subject of two studies, as detailed as crime scene reports, which reveal a level of sophistication and material comfort rarely associated with England at this time.
The mad perfumer from Parma
Hilde Soliani describes herself on her website as an artist dellolfatto e del gusto, or lady artist of smell and taste.
She has created fantastic perfumes like Lacrima (the smell of snow) and Vecchi Rossetti (the smell of a theater box), but her most popular offerings are gourmands, or perfumes that smell like food, like Buonissimo (brioche and cappuccino) and Orgasm (amaretto).
The popularity of perfumes has exploded during Covid and Soliani's work has found an enthusiastic audience.
