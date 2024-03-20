Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Hong Kong passes new security laws, bowing to Beijing

Hong Kong passed national security laws at Beijing's behest, thwarting decades of public resistance and establishing harsh penalties for vaguely defined political crimes. Critics said the move would deal a lasting blow to the partial autonomy the Chinese government had promised the city.

The first attempt to pass such legislation, in 2003, sparked massive protests. But since 2020, when China imposed its own security law on Hong Kong, opposition figures have been jailed and public protests suppressed. This time, the streets of Hong Kong were quiet.

Amelia spoke with Tiffany May, who covers Hong Kong for The Times.

How will these laws affect Hong Kong?

Tiffany: Whether this makes things better or worse depends on who you ask.

Hong Kong has been an Asian financial hub for decades as it was seen as a gateway to business opportunities on the mainland, with an independent judiciary as its backbone. He also enjoyed freedoms unimaginable in the rest of the country.