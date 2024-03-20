Outgoing government will not last more than five months: Imran Khan





PTI founder Imran Khan leaves after appearing before the Islamabad High Court on July 24, 2023. AFP

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday predicted that the current Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government would not last more than four to five months as even its main coalition partner, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) showed its lack of confidence by not joining the federal cabinet.

The establishment, the caretaker government and the Election Commission are one and the same and everything is based on lies, the former prime minister said on Wednesday while speaking to reporters at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison.

Terming Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja as a liar, Khan said the CEC still holds the post despite five reports released by election monitoring bodies on electoral irregularities.

Predicting a political and economic scenario, he said the new government would not last more than five to six months, while a new wave of inflation would hit the country after the signing of a new bailout plan with the Monetary Fund international (IMF).

The deposed prime minister, who was removed from power by a parliamentary vote in April 2022, also said he was mentally prepared to remain behind bars in four to five months.

Regarding strained ties with the establishment, he responded to a question by saying: Attempts are being made to create differences between us and the army.

Replying to another question, Khan said his party would invite all political parties that were victims of electoral fraud to the next public meeting of the PTI scheduled for March 23.

The former prime minister clarified that his party would also invite Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to the upcoming power show whether he accepts the invitation or not.

Commenting on a meeting between the Prime Minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister, the PTI founder said Ali Amin Gandapur should have appeared in a photo with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after receiving funds. [for the uplift of the province].

He also dismissed any complaints against Dr. Arif Alvi, saying that Alvi had tried his best to resolve several issues during his presidential tenure.

Khan, who led the country from 2018 to 2022 before being ousted from the prime minister's office, also addressed the recent surge in terrorist attacks. He urged maintaining good relations with the Afghan government, regardless of who rules the neighboring country.

He also took credit, on behalf of his party, which came to power in 2018, for facilitating peace dialogues between the Taliban and the United States to end the war that lasted nearly two decades .

Khan added that the Afghan government had assured Pakistan to resolve the key issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) banned during the PTI government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1170387-incumbent-govt-wont-last-more-than-five-months-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos