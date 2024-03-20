Trump asks Supreme Court to dismiss case accusing him of plotting to overturn 2020 election





WASHINGTON (AP) Donald Trump's lawyers urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to dismiss an indictment accusing the former president of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, renewing their arguments that he is immune from prosecution for official acts committed in connection with the 2020 elections. House.

Lower courts have already twice rejected immunity requests, but Trump's lawyers will have another chance to make their case before the Supreme Court when the justices hear arguments on April 25. The higher courts' decision to review the case left the criminal case pending. pending the outcome of the appeal, making it unclear whether special prosecutor Jack Smith will be able to try the ex-president before the November election.

In a brief filed Tuesday, Trump's lawyers repeated many of the same arguments that the justices have already rejected, saying that a president cannot function, and that the presidency itself cannot maintain its vital independence, if the president faces criminal prosecution for official acts once he leaves. desk.

A denial of criminal immunity would de facto incapacitate any future president by subjecting him to blackmail and extortion while in office, and would condemn him to years of post-term trauma at the hands of opponents. policies, the lawyers wrote. The threat of future prosecution and imprisonment would become a political cudgel to influence the most sensitive and controversial presidential decisions, removing the strength, authority and decisiveness of the presidency.

Smiths' team said ex-presidents do not enjoy absolute immunity and that, in any event, the steps Trump is accused of taking in his failed but frantic effort to stay in power after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden would not be considered official presidential acts. .

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, and a three-judge federal appeals panel in Washington both ruled in favor of Smith, but the case, which was scheduled to go to trial March 4, was frozen for months as the appeal continues. wind through the courts.

Trump's lawyers also told the justices that if they did not accept the immunity arguments, they would have to send the case back to Chutkan for further investigation. Such a move would result in even longer delays before a trial can be scheduled.

Trump's position was supported in separate briefs filed Tuesday with the Supreme Court, including one from 18 Republican-led states.

The case is one of four state and federal criminal charges Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House. He and his lawyers have sought to delay the cases until trial, a strategy that has so far given the ex-president some success.

Of those four cases, only one, in New York, accusing Trump of secret payments intended to suppress allegations of extramarital sex, is set to begin in the coming months. The judge in the case postponed the trial last week until at least mid-April as he seeks answers about a last-minute leak of evidence that the former president's lawyers say hampered their ability to prepare their defense.

