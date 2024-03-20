Australia defends its ambassador against criticism from Donald Trump





The Australian government has backed its ambassador to Washington, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, after Donald Trump called the key diplomat “a bit mean” in an interview broadcast on March 20, 2024.

