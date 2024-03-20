US official Donald Lu says Imran Khan's encryption claims baseless





WASHINGTON: US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu appeared before the House of Representatives committee on Wednesday to discuss Pakistan-US relations.

The subcommittee of the US Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing on Pakistan's elections, the future of democracy and Pakistan-US relations.

During the hearing, Donald Lu clarified that the United States was not involved in ousting Imran Khan from power and reiterated: “The United States respects the sovereignty of Pakistan.” He mentioned that Pakistan Ambassador Asad Majeed had confirmed that the figure claim was false.

Responding to questions about Pakistan's economy, Donald Lu said: “There are various forms of US investment in Pakistan. Many American companies and franchises operate there. The revival of Pakistan's economy also benefits America. America wants to strengthen these economic relations, but bureaucratic obstacles pose a major obstacle for us. Pakistan needs to undertake reforms in this regard.

US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu has recommended an investigation into allegations of fraud in Pakistan's February 8 general elections. In a written statement submitted on Tuesday, Lu expressed concerns over irregularities in the elections, but stressed the importance of remaining engaged with Pakistan to help it overcome its current crises.

The former ambassador has been at the center of a crisis in Pakistan following allegations that he tipped off former Pakistani envoy to the US Asad Majeed and this information was passed to Islamabad through a coded.

The allegation was raised by the former prime minister and PTI founder in his public speeches, accusing the United States of conspiring to remove him from power in 2022.

Lu stressed the importance of strengthening Pakistan's democratic institutions and promoting economic stability through development grants, private sector investment and humanitarian assistance.

He also stressed the importance of counterterrorism cooperation, respect for human rights and religious freedoms, and collaboration with the Subcommittee to implement U.S. policy and advance the vision of a Pakistan peaceful, democratic and prosperous.

Lu's written testimony, available on the House subcommittees' website ahead of the hearing, highlighted the importance of Islamabad as a major destination for Pakistan's exports and highlighted the growing problems of the country's debt, requiring continued commitment from the United States.

