Xi Jinping in France in May, Cognac against electric vehicles? -March 20, 2024 09:04





In all likelihood, trade issues will take center stage during the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris in May. This is Xi's first trip to Europe in five years, as tensions between the EU and China continue to rise.

When Mr Macron visited Beijing last year, he received an unusually lavish reception, seen by analysts as a sign of China's charm offensive with key European bloc nations to counter the United States. But since then, ties have been clouded by trade issues. Paris has backed a European Commission anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Chinese electric vehicles, whose dominance of the EU market threatens European companies. Last December, France also introduced consumer subsidies for electric vehicles manufactured in Europe. In response, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Cognac in January, a measure seen as targeting France, which represents 99.8% of all brandy exports from the European Union according to Chinese customs data. “There will be a strong message on trade” a French diplomatic source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. “We won't really know what the future holds after the US elections in November and we must therefore move forward on priority issues..” The Elysee Palace and the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs remained silent. Gopolitics The diplomatic source stressed that it is important to preserve the capacity for dialogue at the highest level, adding that it is necessary to convey “firm” messages regarding China's position on Ukraine, the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Over the past year, French officials have tried to influence Beijing to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine and to reduce its support for President Vladimir Putin. These efforts, led by Mr. Macron's diplomatic advisor, Emmanuel Bonne, have so far yielded no results, but Paris believes it has a role to play as a balancing power in the conflict. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Mr Macron and Mr Bonne Paris last month. A charm offensive In a video message released in January to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Paris and Beijing, Xi said he hoped the two countries could “respond to the uncertainties of the world thanks to the stability of relations between China and France” and highlighted that green industries and clean energy were potential areas of cooperation. Chinese state media strongly encouraged Franco-Chinese cultural exchanges this year. Last November, Beijing granted a 15-day visa waiver to tourists from the European Union's five largest economies, including France, a policy that has since been extended to other European countries, in order to attract tourism. abroad after the pandemic.

