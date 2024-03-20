Key questions as Trump nears deadline to pay $454 million fraud fine





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is nearing a critical deadline in his costliest legal battle yet. If the former president fails to provide financial security by Monday, New York's attorney general may begin the process of collecting the more than $454 million Trump owes the state in a civil lawsuit for fraud.

Trump's lawyers are trying to prevent that from happening. They asked the court to suspend collection efforts while it appeals the verdict.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee tried to secure a bond for the full amount, which would have stopped collection time during his appeal and ensured the state would get its money if it were to lose.

But more than 30 underwriters said no, Trump's lawyers told the court. They said it was virtually impossible to get bail for such a large sum.

That raises the possibility that New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin trying to enforce the judgment as early as Monday.

Here's a look at what that could look like and what it would mean for Trump's business empire.

Could New York seize Trump's assets?

Yes. If Trump is unable to pay, the state could raise and sell his assets, encumber his real estate and seize anyone who owes him money, said Gregory Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University.

Potential targets could include properties such as his Trump Tower penthouse, his Wall Street office building and his golf courses. James' office could also seek court permission to empty Trump's bank accounts and investment portfolios, or sell other assets like his planes, helicopters or even golf carts.

Asset seizure is a common legal tactic when a person cannot access enough money to pay a civil penalty.

READ MORE: Judge Delays Trump Criminal Trial Until Mid-April, Citing Last-Minute Evidence

In one famous example, OJ Simpson's Heisman Trophy was seized and sold at auction to cover part of a $33.5 million wrongful death judgment. Most recently, a Miami, Florida, city commissioner fought to keep his home after a federal judge ordered it seized and auctioned off to help pay a $63.5 million judgment in a case of political reprisals.

New York State seized three large moving trucks in 1999 to help satisfy a $250,000 judgment against a moving company that defrauded customers. In 2006, the state seized a $342,000 investment account to cover part of a $2 million judgment against operators of illegal tire and solid waste dumps.

How soon could this happen?

Not quickly. Any attempt at recovery would be made in court, including through liens and foreclosure actions.

State officials can't just show up on Monday and padlock Trump Tower, but they can lay the groundwork by issuing subpoenas demanding that Trump provide information about his assets.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, James, a Democrat, said in a recent interview with ABC News.

Why does Trump owe this money?

The state, through James' office, sued Trump in 2022, alleging that he committed fraud for years by inflating his wealth on financial statements given to banks and insurance companies in in the context of various commercial transactions.

In February, after a two-month trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million plus interest, saying: “The frauds uncovered here leap from the pages and shock the conscience.

Trump denies any attempt to deceive banks or anyone else about his wealth. He said the judge's decision and the lawsuit itself were politically motivated attempts to prevent him from winning back the White House in 2024.

READ MORE: Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss classified documents case on constitutional grounds

He also argued that it was unfair to force him to sell assets or spend huge sums to buy a bond while the case is still under appeal, although a court requiring an appeal bond is quite common in New York and other jurisdictions.

Asked Tuesday if he was sure he could pay, Trump blasted what he considers a rigged trial led by a crooked judge and a crooked attorney general.

We have plenty of cash and we have a great business, but they want to take it away from us or at least remove the cash element. Billions of dollars in value, billions of dollars in properties. “But they would like to take the money away from me, so I can’t use it for the campaign,” Trump told reporters after voting in the Florida Republican primary.

Well, let's see how the courts rule on this, he said.

Could Trump pay if he wanted?

Trump claims he is worth several billion dollars, but much of his wealth is concentrated in skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties.

It reported having approximately $294 million in cash or cash equivalents in its last publicly released financial statement, but that document is outdated and covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. It is also one of the documents that 'Engoron found fraudulent for exaggerating Trump's wealth. .

Since then, Trump has made nearly $187 million from selling the lease to his Washington, D.C., hotel and the rights to manage a golf course in New York. Its current cash flow situation is unclear. At his civil fraud trial, he said he had more than $400 million in cash, but that figure is unverified.

Trump also has other bills. In January, a jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault. Earlier this month, Trump was granted a $91.6 million bond to secure that judgment while he appeals.

Trump's lawyers have said freeing up money by giving away some of Trump's properties in a flash sale would result in massive, irrecoverable losses.

Are there other ways for Trump to raise money?

Trump could receive a financial windfall from an imminent deal to take his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, public under the ticker DJT.

A shareholders' meeting is scheduled for Friday. If the deal is approved, Trump would own at least 58% of the company, which runs his Truth Social platform. Depending on the stock price, it could be worth several billion dollars, although it may not be able to turn those shares into cash immediately.

Meanwhile, the amount Trump owes is growing by nearly $112,000 every day due to interest. As of Tuesday, he owed the state nearly $457 million.

To obtain bail, Trump's lawyers said they would be required to post collateral covering 120% of the judgment.

Last month, Trump's lawyers offered to post $100 million bail, but a judge on the state's mid-level appeals court said he must pay the full amount. Trump appealed this decision.

Could Trump declare bankruptcy?

Under federal bankruptcy law, enforcement of the judgment would be stayed if he personally declared bankruptcy. However, he would still be personally liable if only his company, the Trump Organization or other entities declared bankruptcy.

Trump has repeatedly boasted that he has never, personally, declared bankruptcy, although several of his previous businesses have done so.

If he cannot post bond or meet the bond requirements of the Appellate Divisions, then I would expect him to declare bankruptcy to take advantage of the automatic stay of collection,” said law professor Germain .

“But it’s a few chess moves away, so we’ll just have to see what happens.

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

