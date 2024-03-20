US diplomat Donald Lu reveals death threats after Imran Khan figure claims





US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu has made shocking revelations as he rejected Imran Khan's allegations about Washington's role in his ouster.

The senior official who is still in the news after the PTI founder's claims, informed the Congress that he had received death threats ever since Khan made attack allegations.

He lamented that unfounded accusations had led to threats against him and his family, and claimed that local police were involved. In his testimony at a congressional hearing, Lu said the allegations and conspiracy theories about his involvement in actions against Imran Khan were fabricated.

He clarified that the leaked diplomatic cable, known as the cipher, did not accuse the U.S. government or himself of taking action against the then-prime minister. He also noted that Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States told his own government there was no conspiracy.

The diplomat reiterated the importance of maintaining a line between freedom of expression and unacceptable behavior, including threats and violence.

Before his appearance, Lu shared written testimony expressing concerns about “electoral abuses and violence” leading up to Pakistan's recent general elections, in written testimony submitted before a congressional hearing on U.S.-U.S. relations. Pakistan.

He highlighted a series of irregularities in the conduct of the February 8 elections, underscoring the importance of relations between Washington and Islamabad.

