PM Modi cancels Bhutan visit due to bad weather





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Startup Mahakumbh event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 20, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

A day before his scheduled departure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi postponed his visit to Bhutan due to bad weather, an announcement made simultaneously by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Bhutanese Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday evening. The visit is postponed, although no date has been communicated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to land at Paro, Bhutan's only international airport at present, and travel to the capital Thimphu on Thursday morning, and return via the same route on Friday morning. However, with heavy rain and possible snowfall expected to continue on Thursday in Paro, officials said the visit had to be postponed. Due to continued poor weather conditions at Paro Airport, it was mutually decided to postpone the Prime Minister's state visit to Bhutan on March 21-22, 2024. New dates are being worked out by both parties through diplomatic channels, according to the press releases. Rumors about the uncertainty surrounding the visit grew hours before the announcement, when a press conference to be held by Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday afternoon was suddenly canceled. Officials said the final decision was taken in view of the particularly tricky visual landing requirements of Paro airports in the mountainous region and reduced visibility due to incessant rains, making the PM's flight risky. During his 24-hour state visit to Bhutan, Mr. Modi was to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor, the Order of Druk Gyalpo, which was bestowed on him in 2021. This would have been the Prime Minister's first visit minister since the award was announced. , and was to receive the award from the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in recognition of his efforts to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan, and in particular India's provision of the first batch of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. The ministers' visit, which would have followed barely a week after Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's visit to Delhi, was seen as unusual because by convention, prime ministers waive the bilateral visits once election dates are set. However, according to sources, the gesture was aimed at demonstrating India's commitment to Bhutan in particular, and to the government's Neighborhood First policy. Read also | Prime Minister meets with Bhutanese counterpart Officials involved in planning the visit said all preparations had been completed for Mr Modis' visit before the unforeseen weather conditions. The itinerary included a welcome ceremony for Mr Modi at the Tashichhodzong complex, an audience and a royal banquet hosted by the King of Bhutan on Thursday, followed by the inauguration of a mother and child hospital supported by Indian development funding on Friday . Sources said they hoped new dates for Mr Modi's visit would be announced soon, but much would depend on freeing up his already busy schedule during the election campaign, once the weather in Paro s would clear it up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-puts-off-bhutan-visit-due-to-inclement-weather-new-dates-to-be-announced/article67973445.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos