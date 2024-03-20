Trump says he plans to support 15-week federal abortion ban





CNN

Former President Donald Trump plans to support a 15-week federal ban on abortion, he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday.

The number of weeks now, people agree on 15, and I think in terms of that, and it will result in something very reasonable. But people are really, even the most radical agree, it seems like 15 weeks seems to be a number that people agree on. But I will make this announcement at the appropriate time, Trump said in a radio interview with Sid & Friends in the Morning.

Trump reiterated his support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in danger.

The former president told Fox News last month that he remains undecided on whether he supports a federal ban on abortion, but said, “I'm hearing more and more about 15 weeks.” Over the weekend, he said in another interview with Fox News that he would make a decision very soon on whether to support a federal ban on abortion.

President Joe Biden and his allies attacked Trump over abortion as they sought to shine a spotlight on the issue this year. Last month, after The New York Times reported that the former president had privately expressed support for a 16-week federal ban, Biden said Trump was trying to strip you of your rights while running as a candidate for protect them.

A Trump campaign spokeswoman told CNN at the time that the former president had not committed to supporting a national ban on abortion. Trump would sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that would satisfy everyone, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement responding to the Times article.

Trump has been reluctant to take a clear stance on abortion as he publicly acknowledges that the debate has tormented Republicans at the ballot box since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. He criticized members of his own party for their messages. On the question.

But Trump frequently touts his role in eliminating federal abortion protections, which followed the appointment of three Supreme Court justices who voted with the conservative majority in the decision to overturn Roe. He said the restrictive abortion laws that have since been enacted across the country were only possible because Roe was overturned and highlighted the overturning of the landmark abortion law as a key accomplishment of his administration.

Trump angered anti-abortion activists when he previously criticized the state's six-week abortion bans as too harsh. The former president stressed that Republicans still have to win elections and pointed out that many Republican candidates who took a hard line on abortion after Roe lost their elections.

This story has been updated with additional information.

