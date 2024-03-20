Indonesian Defense Minister announced as country's next president; losers allege fraud | World News





Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto was announced as the winner of last month's presidential election on Wednesday against two former governors who vowed to challenge the result in court over alleged irregularities.

Subianto, who has ties to the former dictatorship and chose the son of the popular incumbent president as his running mate, won 58.6 percent of the vote in the world's third-largest democracy.

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan received 24.9 percent and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo 16.5 percent, the General Election Commission said. It published the polling station tabulation forms on its website, allowing independent verification. Nearly 5,000 police officers were on alert in Jakarta, the capital, anticipating protests by supporters of losing candidates. The headquarters of the electoral commission was barricaded with barbed wire. Around 300 demonstrators held banners and signs criticizing outgoing President Joko Widodo for his support for Subianto and denouncing widespread fraud. They burned trash near the electoral commission complex, as well as photos of the president. In Indonesia, electoral disputes can be registered with the Constitutional Court within three days of the announcement of the official results. Baswedan and Pranowo refused to back down and said they planned to challenge their decision. The other two candidates alleged fraud in the electoral process, citing the vice-presidential candidacy of Widodo's son. Widodo is in his second term and cannot run again, but his son's candidacy was seen as a sign of his tacit support for Subianto. Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is 37 but became Subianto's running mate after the Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates. The court's chief judge, who is Widodo's brother-in-law, was later removed from office by an ethics committee for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the candidacy requirements for the elections. The new president will be inaugurated on October 20 and will have to appoint a government within two weeks. Subianto had claimed victory on Election Day after unofficial counts showed him winning almost 60 percent of the vote. Turnout for the February 14 elections was around 80 percent.the electoral commission said. Subianto won in 36 of 38 provinces and received 96.2 million votes compared to 40.9 million for second-place Baswedan, who won in two provinces. Baswedan, a former director of an Islamic university, won a large majority in the conservative province of Aceh, the country's westernmost province. Pranowo, the candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, received 27 million votes and did not win any provinces. Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who represents Pranowo, claimed that electoral irregularities occurred before, during and after the vote. Widodo has rejected allegations of fraud, saying the election process was observed by many people, including candidates' representatives, the election supervisory agency and security personnel. Such multi-level supervision would eliminate any possible fraud, Widodo told reporters last month. Don't cry fraud. We have mechanisms in place to resolve fraud. If you have evidence, take it to the Election Monitoring Agency. If you have evidence, challenge it in the Constitutional Court. Baswedan and Pranowo's campaign teams said they would provide evidence for their claims. But Lubis said his team had difficulty getting witnesses to testify in court due to alleged intimidation by authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge the election result with such a wide official margin of victory. The ethics committee that removed Anwar Usman as the court's chief justice allowed him to remain on the court under certain conditions, including barring him from participating when the court decides election disputes this year. This means that all cases before the court would be decided by eight judges instead of the nine members. Subianto's campaign highlighted the Widodo administration's progress in reducing poverty and pledged to continue the modernization agenda that has brought rapid growth and propelled Indonesia to the ranks of middle-income countries. But Subianto has presented few other concrete plans for his presidency, leaving observers uncertain about what his election will mean for the country's growth and its still-maturing democracy. Subianto lost two previous presidential elections to Widodo, and the Constitutional Court rejected his attempts to overturn those results due to unfounded allegations of fraud. This time, Subianto embraced the popular leader and presented himself as his heir. His choice of Widodo's son as his vice-presidential candidate has sparked concerns about the emergence of dynastic rule in Indonesia's 25-year-old democracy. Subianto comes from one of the richest families in the country. His father was an influential politician who served as a government minister under the dictator Suharto and the country's first president, Sukarno. Questions also remain unanswered about Subianto's alleged links to torture, disappearances and other human rights violations during the final years of Suharto's brutal dictatorship, during which he served as a special forces lieutenant general. Subianto was expelled by the military after being accused of playing a role in the kidnappings and torture of activists, as well as other abuses. He has never been tried and vehemently denies any involvement, although several of his men have been tried and found guilty. It is unclear how Subianto will respond to political dissent, street protests and critical journalism. Many activists see his ties to the Soharto regime as a threat.

