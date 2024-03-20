Carrie Johnson tiny mini dress and knee-high boots for her 36th birthday celebrations





Happy Birthday Carrie Johnson! The mother-of-three turned 36 on Sunday and shared a series of fabulous photos from her exciting celebrations. Naturally, the former media rep didn't disappoint with her birthday party outfit which saw her don a midnight blue velvet mini dress which she teamed with black polka dot tights and fabulous boots with heels up to the knees. Carrie looked so gorgeous for her birthday outing Captioning a number of images from her celebrations on Wednesday, she wrote: “Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages this weekend. 36 is GREAT.” As for her hair and makeup, Carrie wore her honey blonde tresses in big, sleek waves and opted for black eye makeup, warm bronzer and nude lipstick. Carrie enjoyed dinner with her friends before partying the night away She accessorized her look with two gold chain necklaces and also added a number of chunky silver rings to her outfit. Other fabulous photos from the weekend showed Carrie enjoying dinner with her friends, where they enjoyed a delicious elephant-shaped birthday cake, before dancing the night away. Carrie's birthday cake was shaped like an elephant No doubt the mother of three would have also enjoyed the celebrations with her children at home. On Mother's Day, Carrie and Boris's three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frankie treated their mother to an adorable afternoon tea. Oldest children Wilfred and Romy even had handmade cards made for Carrie who shared the sweet messages on social media. The cards the kids made were so thoughtful Wilfred's first card read: “Dear Mom, I love eating watermelon with you! Happy Mother's Day! Love, Wilfy.” Meanwhile, Romy's card read: “Dear Mom, I love 'teddy bears' with you! Love, Romy.” The thoughtful gesture was prepared in cardboard boxes adorned with pink and white swirls and personal name tags, and Romy and Wilfred even brought white roses to the table. The couple even brought white roses to the table The family of five live in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a picturesque village in Oxfordshire. Their Grade II listed house is over 400 years old and couldn't be more desirable. The property of 3.8 million has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and several open fireplaces. This couldn't be a more idyllic home for all three children as not only does it have a nearly five-acre garden, but the vast space also has a duck pond with its own family of ducks.

