



Turkish police have arrested a former governor of Turkey's eastern Idr province, whose 11-year prison sentence for alleged links to the Glen movement was upheld by an appeals court and who has been at large for several years, the daily Birgn reported on Tuesday. The Glen movement, a faith-based group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara. The attempted coup d'état of July 15, 2016, which left 249 dead and more than a thousand injured, was immediately blamed on the movement by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and by the president. Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Fethullah Glen has strongly denied any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but Erdoan, who called the coup attempt a gift from God and the government, launched a widespread purge aimed at eliminating the movement's sympathizers within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and detaining them. Former Governor Ahmet Pek, a former high-ranking police chief and appointed Idr Governor in 2012, was arrested on February 14, 2016 for membership in an armed terrorist organization, namely the Glen Movement. He was arrested primarily because of his leading role in a previous investigation into Iranian agents based in Turkey. The Tevhid-Selam Network, an organization linked to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force (IRGC-QF), has been investigated in Turkey for its involvement in killings and violence unresolved. Despite substantial evidence, the investigation was suppressed and discredited by the government, leading to a widespread crackdown on police and judicial officials involved in the case. Pek was arrested in February 2016 and released on May 4, 2016 while awaiting trial. Pek was arrested again following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, and this time was imprisoned until July 18, 2018, when he was released while his trial was underway. He was sentenced in May 2019. Police in Sivas province in eastern Turkey reportedly found him in a house where he had been living incognito for some time. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

