Donald Lu refutes Imran Khan's conspiracy theory





US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu has once again rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's numerical allegations and called them a “conspiracy theory, a lie and a complete lie”.

Testifying before a US panel subcommittee today, Lu said: Imran Khan's code conspiracy theory is a lie. [and] this is a complete lie.

This is not correct. At no point does he accuse the US government or me of taking action against Imran Khan. And third, the other person at the meeting, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States at the time, testified to his own government that there was no conspiracy.

The hearing, titled Pakistan After Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and U.S.-Pakistan Relations, was announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, where Lu was asked about the allegations and his assessment of them.

Lu added that Pakistan's envoy to Washington, Asad Majeed, had also testified before his government that there was no conspiracy.

“We respect the sovereignty of Pakistan, we respect the principle that the people of Pakistan should be the ones to choose their leader through a democratic process,” he remarked.

Allegations of electoral fraud in Pakistan

In his speech at the congressional hearing, Donald Lu reiterated the US State Department's concerns about electoral abuses and violence during Pakistan's February 8 general elections.

We are particularly concerned about electoral abuses and violence that occurred in the weeks leading up to the elections, he said, highlighting attacks on police, politicians and political rallies by terrorist groups; harassment and abuse against journalists, particularly women journalists, by supporters of political parties; and finally, several political leaders were disadvantaged by the inability to register specific candidates and political parties.

Read more: US rejects allegations against Donald Lu

Lu also said authorities had shut down internet services despite a High Court ruling not to shut down the internet on polling day.

Despite the threat of violence, more than 60 million Pakistanis voted, including more than 21 million women. Voters elected 50 percent more women to Parliament than in 2018.

In addition to the record number of female candidates, there were also record numbers of members of religious and minority groups and young people running for seats in Parliament.

More than 5,000 independent election observers were on the ground. Their organization's conclusion was that the elections were generally conducted in a competitive and orderly manner, although some irregularities were noted in the tabulation of results.

As Pakistan's partner, we have called for this to be done transparently and completely and for those responsible for the irregularities to be held accountable. We can observe a process by which this happens, he added.

The US diplomat further said that the ECP had formed a high-level committee which was looking into thousands of petitions complaining about the rigging of the February 8 general elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Pakistani prime minister publicly accused the American diplomat of issuing a warning to Pakistan's ambassador to Washington, Asad Majeed, suggesting that Khan's removal would help improve relations.

Khan and his PTI government were removed from power in April 2022 through a vote of no confidence, a first in Pakistan's history.

Since then, the United States has repeatedly denied Imran Khan's allegations that it was involved in any plot to remove him as prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/congressional-hearing-donald-lu-rubbishes-pti-founders-cipher-conspiracy-theory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos