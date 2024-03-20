Donald Trump joins the meme stock frenzy





There's a lively corner of the Internet where MAGA diehards go to talk politics, God, and the stock market. On Reddit and Rumble (a sort of far-right YouTube), they are boosting their man Donald Trump and his social media company, Truth Social, which they hope to soon take public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) . Together, they review his latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), then they read a Bible verse or two. An Old Testament proverb Buy the truth and don't sell it, it's almost too apt. That's what we do here, folks, says Chad Nedohin, a Rumble hype man. Literally, as a team of investors, we have adhered to the truth and we never sell because we are diamond-handed HODLers. That's crypto-speak for “holding on for dear life.”

Faith is a prerequisite for this merry band of meme stock traders. Truth Social's path to the public markets has been long and rocky, punctuated by an SEC investigation, lawsuits from disgruntled former employees and a lack of liquidity. An IPO finally seems imminent. On March 22, investors in a SPACa-listed equity fund called Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) will vote on whether to merge with Truth Socials' parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group. If the agreement is sufficient, the combined company will begin trading under the symbol NASDAQ DJT.

The deal comes at an opportune time. Trump Media is running slow: In the first three quarters of last year, the company lost $49 million and had just $1.8 million in cash as of September. The merger will raise about $240 million, estimates Michael Ohlrogge of New York University Law School. At DWAC's current share price, the new entity will have a market capitalization of $6.3 billion. As with other meme stocks, this makes no economic sense. The company reported 8.9 million registrations to Truth Social, but prefers not to disclose how many are active daily. Focusing on these KPIs may not be in Trump Media's best interests, its prospectus states.

Mr. Trump will own a stake worth $4.1 billion. But a six-month lock-up period, during which it cannot sell, makes paper gains of little use in the current liquidity crisis. In February, he was fined nearly half a billion dollars for fraud in his real estate business; by March 25, he must obtain bail for that amount while he appeals the judgment.

That's proving tricky: So far, about 30 bond companies have turned down his offer because he didn't have enough cash to back his project. He asked an appeals court to reduce the bond. If he refuses, he will have to sell his assets or ask a wealthy supporter to bail him out. Failing this, Letitia James, the prosecutor who brought the case, could freeze his bank accounts or seize part of his property. She likes to say that she can see 40 Wall Street, one of Mr. Trump's towers, from her office.

As for DJT, economic reality should eventually impose itself. If and when Mr. Trump liquidates his holdings, the stock price will fall. Since the start of 2019, nine out of 10 SPACs have lost value after consolidating with their target company, notes Michael Klausner of Stanford Law School. On average, the stock prices of post-merger SPACs declined by 60%. The target companies got good deals in these mergers while the SPAC shareholders who remained in the stock market, mostly unsophisticated retail investors, took a bath.

The DJT audience hears the criticism; he just thinks they're wrong. In 2022, as the SEC investigated the deal, Mr. Nedohin, the Rumble hype-man, insisted that Trump Media was not a Ponzi scheme. It's different, he assured his enthusiastic supporters. We are helping promote a business that has the potential to easily generate a trillion dollars. It will pay off!

