Politics
Prabowo Subianto wins presidency, official results confirm
Indonesian Prabowo Subianto was elected president of the world's third largest democracy, the electoral commission announced on Wednesday March 20, beating two rivals who had promised to file a complaint about the vote. The fiery defense minister and his vice-presidential running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of incumbent leader Joko Widodo, already declared victory last month after unofficial tallies showed they had secured a majority .
They were officially confirmed winners on Wednesday after receiving more than 96 million votes, commission chairman Hasyim Asy'ari said, about 58.6% of the total and enough to secure a majority in the first round. “This decision comes into effect immediately from March 20,” Asy’ari said.
Anies Baswedan received 24.9% of the vote, while Ganjar Pranowo received more than 16%. More than 164 million Indonesians voted, the commission said, representing a turnout of around 80% of eligible voters.
Prabowo, 72, was widely predicted to win the presidency on his third attempt. He takes over in October after a transition period. Speaking outside his home in the capital Jakarta, to thunderous applause from his supporters, Prabowo thanked Indonesians and his party for helping him rise to the country's highest office.
“We thank God Almighty for the official announcement of the KPU on the election results,” he said, referring to the commission. “We would like to express our gratitude and highest appreciation to all Indonesian citizens who exercised their right to vote.”
His popularity has soared due to what experts say is the nationalist verve in his populist speeches, his strongman credentials as defense minister and the support of Widodo, better known as Jokowi.
Complaints
Prabowo's rivals, former Jakarta Governor Anies and former Central Java Governor Ganjar, have vowed to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over allegations of election irregularities and fraud. They have three days from Wednesday to file their complaint.
Anies confirmed after the results were announced that he would file a complaint with the court. “A leader born from a process marred by cheating and violations will result in a regime that produces policies full of injustice, and we do not want that to happen,” he said in a statement. But Prabowo's legal team is confident the result will not be successfully challenged due to his wide margin of victory, local media reported on Tuesday.
Last month, Indonesia held one of the world's largest single-day elections, with more than 164 million voters and hundreds of thousands of candidates vying for presidency, parliamentary seats and cabinet posts. local legislator. The campaign was punctuated by accusations of ethical violations and interference by Jokowi, who critics say maneuvered to install a political dynasty through his son before leaving office.
Claims from rights groups
After failing as a vice presidential candidate in 2009 and a presidential candidate in 2014 and 2019, Prabowo achieved victory this time with the support of Jokowi. He also tried to please Prabowo, experts say, by appointing him an honorary four-star general, as the outgoing leader strives to maintain his influence under the new administration.
Indonesia's next president has also resisted allegations from rights groups and his former bosses that he played a role in the disappearance of student activists in the late 1990s, at the end of dictator Suharto's rule. Between 1997 and 1998, when some kidnappings took place, Prabowo led the elite military force known as Kopassus, used by Jakarta for special operations to quell internal unrest. More than a dozen militants have never been found. He was dismissed from military service following the kidnappings but has denied direct responsibility and the accusations appear to have had little impact this time on his electoral hopes.
Prabowo will inherit Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is growing around 5 percent annually.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/03/20/indonesia-prabowo-subianto-wins-presidency-official-results-confirm_6639261_4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prabowo Subianto wins presidency, official results confirm
- IPL2024 | Watch: KKR's Rinku Singh and Chandrakant Pandit shake legs, Bollywood style
- Legacy jeweler JB Hudson returns to its glorious twin cities
- Google Pixel tablet prices plummet to all-time lows during Amazon's big spring sale
- Donald Trump joins the meme stock frenzy
- Ryan Phillippe advises his children to follow in his footsteps | Entertainment
- Registration opens for Outer Banks Senior Games – The Coastland Times
- Headstorm Introduces AGPILOT: Revolutionizing Produce Retailing with Gen AI
- Judge sentences mom for ‘ultimate act of betrayal.’
- An earthquake shakes central California on Wednesday
- Donald Lu refutes Imran Khan's conspiracy theory
- Man says attacker shouted hateful slurs during West Hollywood attack – NBC Los Angeles