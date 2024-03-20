Prabowo Subianto wins presidency, official results confirm

Prabowo Subianto delivers his speech after the country's election commission announced the result of last month's presidential election, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2024. WILLY KURNIAWAN / REUTERS

Indonesian Prabowo Subianto was elected president of the world's third largest democracy, the electoral commission announced on Wednesday March 20, beating two rivals who had promised to file a complaint about the vote. The fiery defense minister and his vice-presidential running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of incumbent leader Joko Widodo, already declared victory last month after unofficial tallies showed they had secured a majority .

They were officially confirmed winners on Wednesday after receiving more than 96 million votes, commission chairman Hasyim Asy'ari said, about 58.6% of the total and enough to secure a majority in the first round. “This decision comes into effect immediately from March 20,” Asy’ari said.

Anies Baswedan received 24.9% of the vote, while Ganjar Pranowo received more than 16%. More than 164 million Indonesians voted, the commission said, representing a turnout of around 80% of eligible voters.

Prabowo, 72, was widely predicted to win the presidency on his third attempt. He takes over in October after a transition period. Speaking outside his home in the capital Jakarta, to thunderous applause from his supporters, Prabowo thanked Indonesians and his party for helping him rise to the country's highest office.

“We thank God Almighty for the official announcement of the KPU on the election results,” he said, referring to the commission. “We would like to express our gratitude and highest appreciation to all Indonesian citizens who exercised their right to vote.”

His popularity has soared due to what experts say is the nationalist verve in his populist speeches, his strongman credentials as defense minister and the support of Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

Complaints

Prabowo's rivals, former Jakarta Governor Anies and former Central Java Governor Ganjar, have vowed to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over allegations of election irregularities and fraud. They have three days from Wednesday to file their complaint.

Anies confirmed after the results were announced that he would file a complaint with the court. “A leader born from a process marred by cheating and violations will result in a regime that produces policies full of injustice, and we do not want that to happen,” he said in a statement. But Prabowo's legal team is confident the result will not be successfully challenged due to his wide margin of victory, local media reported on Tuesday.

Last month, Indonesia held one of the world's largest single-day elections, with more than 164 million voters and hundreds of thousands of candidates vying for presidency, parliamentary seats and cabinet posts. local legislator. The campaign was punctuated by accusations of ethical violations and interference by Jokowi, who critics say maneuvered to install a political dynasty through his son before leaving office.

Claims from rights groups

After failing as a vice presidential candidate in 2009 and a presidential candidate in 2014 and 2019, Prabowo achieved victory this time with the support of Jokowi. He also tried to please Prabowo, experts say, by appointing him an honorary four-star general, as the outgoing leader strives to maintain his influence under the new administration.

Indonesia's next president has also resisted allegations from rights groups and his former bosses that he played a role in the disappearance of student activists in the late 1990s, at the end of dictator Suharto's rule. Between 1997 and 1998, when some kidnappings took place, Prabowo led the elite military force known as Kopassus, used by Jakarta for special operations to quell internal unrest. More than a dozen militants have never been found. He was dismissed from military service following the kidnappings but has denied direct responsibility and the accusations appear to have had little impact this time on his electoral hopes.

Prabowo will inherit Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is growing around 5 percent annually.