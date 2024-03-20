



Top line Adm. John Aquilino, head of the Indo-Pacific Command, said Wednesday he believes China's military will be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, achieving a goal that U.S. military officials believe Chinese President Xi Jinping will set the goal of reuniting Taiwan with mainland China by force if necessary. . Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for Taiwan's reunification with mainland China since he … [+] came to power for the first time. AFP via Getty Images Highlights Aquiline, who testified to the Republican Party-led House Armed Services Committee said all indications point to the People's Liberation Army achieving Xi's alleged goal of potentially invading Taiwan by 2027. Since 2020, the PLA has added more than 400 fighter jets and 20 large warships while doubling its ballistic and cruise missiles, according to Aquilino, who said China increased its spending by 16% to more than 223 billion dollars. The Chinese military has simulated operations it would carry out against Taiwan in recent years, Aquilino said, including sea and air blockades. Contra Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said Last year, the bipartisan House Intelligence Committee said we do not assess that China wants to go to war. Yun Sun, director of the Stimson Center, a US-based think tank, said According to the Guardian, she believed that military preparedness would not prompt China to attack. Xi also told Biden last year that he had not set a timetable for Taiwan's reunification with China, according to NBC Newsciting anonymous sources with knowledge of the discussions. Tangent Joseph Wu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, said Last year, Taiwan took the Chinese military threat very seriously, adding that it believed 2027 was the year we needed to take seriously. Major Kyle Amonson and retired Captain Dane Egli wrote last year, they also believed that China would be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027 if reunification was not achieved peacefully. They said Xi would likely take steps to reunify Taiwan with the Chinese government by 2030. Key context The United States and other allies have been preparing in recent years for a possible military conflict between Taiwan and China. Taiwan is an autonomous island that holds direct presidential elections, although the Chinese government believes Taiwan is a sacred and inseparable part of Chinese territory. Relations between China and the United States have deteriorated in recent years due to increased communications between the United States and Taiwan. In 2016, President Donald Trump spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen, the first conversation between U.S. and Taiwanese leaders since 1979. according to to Reuters. President Joe Biden suggested in 2022 that the US military would defend Taiwan if the island was invaded by China. noted Earlier this year, the United States reportedly did not support Taiwan's independence. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Further reading China doesn't want war with Taiwan, says US intelligence chief Haines (Bloomberg)

