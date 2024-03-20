Donald Trump stung by new poll after Biden suddenly takes lead





President Joe Biden has suddenly taken a lead over Donald Trump, according to a new poll commissioned by Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

The survey, conducted between March 15 and 17, found Biden leading Trump by 2 percentage points among likely voters, with 47% saying they would support the president if the election were held today and 45% choosing Trump.

Biden's lead represents a significant jump from last month's poll, which showed the president trailing Trump by 3 percentage points. In FAU's February poll, only 41 percent of voters supported the president, while 44 percent supported Trump.

The boost to Biden comes amid a string of good polling news for the president. Three other polls released this week find him leading Trump. Surveys from Reuters/Ipsos, Civiqs/Daily Kos and the Super PAC Progress Action Fund all show Trump trailing Biden by one percentage point.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Biden made significant gains among likely female voters. The March FAU poll found that 52 percent of likely female voters would support Biden, a 10-point increase from the February poll, where female voters were split 42 to 42 percent between Trump and Biden. In the March poll, only 38% of likely female voters said they would vote for Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Trump, however, improved among likely male voters, with 51 percent saying they would support him in the 2024 election. March's numbers are up from the 46 percent of male voters who supported Trump during the February survey.

While Biden improved his standing among all age groups except younger voters, Trump saw his support among 18- to 34-year-olds jump 14% over the past month.

In February, 40% of young voters supported Trump. This month, 54 percent supported the former president. These numbers reflect a growing trend among young Americans, many of whom are unhappy with Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

But while Biden is losing support among younger voters, he has managed to make gains among older voters. Between February and March, support for the president among voters aged 65 and over increased by 11 points, including 4 points among those aged 35 to 64.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Dayton International Airport March 16 in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump trails Biden by 2 percentage points in a new poll released by Florida Atlantic University. Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Dayton International Airport March 16 in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump trails Biden by 2 percentage points in a new poll released by Florida Atlantic University. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Although a majority of non-Biden voters said they would never consider voting for him, 30% blamed the president's performance in the White House for failing to support him and 9% cited l The man's age is 81 years old. Five percent of non-Biden voters said they would consider changing their minds.

Non-Trump voters seemed firmer in their views of the former president but not necessarily harder to convince. Sixty-seven percent said they would never consider voting for Trump, but 7 percent said they would consider voting for him.

Twelve percent cited Trump's performance and 6 percent cited his legal problems. Trump faces four criminal charges and is fighting the results of two costly civil lawsuits. Only 2% of non-Trump voters said the 77-year-old's age was the reason they didn't want to vote for him.

FAU's March survey was conducted among 1,053 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

