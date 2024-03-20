Indonesian President-elect Prabowo calls for unity after resounding victory





This content was published on

March 20, 2024 – 11:01 p.m.

By Stanley Widianto and Stefanno Sulaiman

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto pledged on Wednesday to be president of all Indonesians after official results showed him winning last month's election, even as his rivals said They were going to challenge the electoral process in court.

The former special forces commander and current defense minister won the February 14 vote with nearly 60 percent of the vote, a resounding victory over his rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who received around 25 percent and 16 percent, respectively. , according to the head of the electoral body. pointing. This largely confirms unofficial results released by independent pollsters last month.

Prabowo, 72, thanked voters and volunteers gathered at his South Jakarta residence, saying the election went well.

“We invite all Indonesians to look to the future in unity because our challenges remain enormous,” he said, pledging to eradicate poverty and injustice.

He thanked popular incumbent President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, whose tacit support helped Prabowo win his third attempt.

He presented himself to voters and investors as the “continuity candidate”. On Wednesday, he reiterated his commitment to using as a guide Jokowi's economic policies, which have modernized infrastructure, cut red tape and brought growth and prosperity to the trillion-dollar G20 economy.

“We will use the solid foundations he has built, especially in the economic sector, to work faster, harder, to bring results as quickly as possible to the Indonesian people,” he said.

The recently decorated honorary four-star general rose to the top job in the world's third-largest democracy despite allegations of human rights abuses during his military service, which he denied. His popularity soared among young voters, particularly on social media like TikTok, and especially after he chose Jokowi's son as his running mate.

Prabowo is expected to succeed Jokowi in October.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Prabowo on his victory while applauding the Indonesian people “for their strong turnout and commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”

LEGAL CHALLENGES

Prabowo's alliance with Jokowi, to whom he lost in 2014 and 2019, has raised fears of a resurgence of patronage politics in a country that just 25 years ago transitioned from authoritarian rule to democracy .

Jokowi himself has been accused of election interference, which he and his allies deny.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's 36-year-old son and Prabowo's running mate, is set to become the country's youngest vice president, due to a last-minute change in eligibility rules by a court-led by the president's brother-in-law.

The rival camps led by Ganjar and Anies have three days to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court, which usually handles election disputes.

Anies said after the final results that there had been election irregularities and that his legal team would take the matter to court.

“Leadership born from a tainted process, with deviations and fraud, will produce a regime with unjust policies,” he said. He did not provide details of the alleged irregularities.

Ganjar's running mate, Mahfud MD, also said on Wednesday that his camp was ready to go to court over the alleged irregularities.

Prabowo's campaign team said Wednesday it was preparing evidence and rebuttals for legal challenges.

The electoral commission also announced on Wednesday that Indonesia's largest party, the PDI-P, received the highest number of votes in the parliamentary elections, which were held the same day, followed by the Golkar Party and Prabowo's Gerindra Party.

(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina, Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Tomasz Janowski)