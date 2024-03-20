House of Lords blocks UK bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda





Britain's House of Lords dealt a severe setback to the government on Wednesday, voting in favor of an amendment to the Conservative Party's flagship immigration legislation and potentially delaying a controversial plan to place asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. It is an unusual show of defiance from the Lords, many of whom oppose the policy on legal and constitutional grounds. Even if the Conservative government, which has a comfortable majority in the House of Commons, can ultimately pass the bill, discussions with the House of Lords, the unelected upper house of Parliament, could thwart the government's hopes a quick start. to a plan he sees as essential to his fortunes in this election year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says flights to Rwanda, a small east African country, would provide a vital deterrent that could stem the flow of tens of thousands of people who make dangerous and often dangerous crossings each year illegal from France to Great Britain on small flights, often unseaworthy boats. The government does not expect such flights before May and, following action by the House of Lords on Wednesday, this deadline could now be extended to June. The prime minister's office had no immediate comment.

Those selected for the first flight are expected to file legal challenges that could further thwart the plan. Under the legislation, people deported from Britain would have their asylum claims assessed in Rwanda. But even if the demands were successful, the deportees would remain there and would not be allowed to settle in Britain. This policy was launched by a former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, almost two years ago. But despite paying hundreds of millions of pounds to Rwanda as part of its deal with that country, the British government has so far been unable to send a single asylum seeker there.

The government is under great pressure following the arrival of small boats on British coasts, which have become the symbol of its failure to contain immigration. Taking control of Britain's borders was a central promise of the 2016 Brexit campaign, championed by Mr Johnson and supported by Mr Sunak.

In June 2022, a last-minute legal action blocked the first planned flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda, and since then the policy has been suspended. Last year, the British Supreme Court ruled against the plan, saying that Rwanda was not a safe destination for refugees and that there was a risk that some of them would be returned to their country. origin, where they could be in danger. The bill debated Wednesday reverses that ruling, declaring Rwanda a safe country and ordering the courts to treat it as such. This approach has been heavily criticized in the House of Lords, whose members include many former lawmakers, lawyers, judges, civil servants and diplomats. In a debate last month, Kenneth Clarke, a former Conservative chancellor of the Exchequer, said the legislation set an extremely dangerous precedent by contradicting the Supreme Court on a point of law. During its deliberations, the House of Lords proposed a series of amendments, but these were overturned this week by the elected and much more powerful House of Commons. On Wednesday, the Lords voted to reinstate seven amendments, including one requiring Rwanda to provide proof that it is a safe destination for refugees. The Upper House can do little more than postpone a bill and, lacking democratic legitimacy, it invariably ends up bending to the will of the House of Commons. But that didn't stop some members from adopting a defiant tone.

I know that some noble Lords believe that the Commons should have the final say, said David Hope, a retired Scottish judge and non-partisan member of the House of Lords. But on this occasion, I really urge Lordships who wish to take this view to think very carefully.

Vernon Coaker, a member of the opposition Labor Party opposed to the plan, criticized the government for refusing to give any weight to previous amendments submitted by the House of Lords. Any delay in the deportation policy is the government's fault, he said, because it controls the parliamentary calendar. But he admitted the bill would eventually pass. We have always said, and I repeat here, that we do not intend to block the bill, he said. In addition to this legislation, known as the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, the British government negotiated a new treaty with the Rwandan government to try to address the concerns raised by the Supreme Court.

Under the latest version of the plan, even those whose asylum applications were rejected while in Rwanda would be allowed to stay there. The aim was to allay fears that they could be sent back to their home countries, where they could be at risk. Despite this, the bill was heavily criticized by human rights groups. All this could end now if the government abandons the cruel policy of refusing to decide asylum applications received by this country, said Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK.

