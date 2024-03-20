Turkey's Supreme Court prepares to elect new president amid decline in authority

Members of Turkey's Constitutional Court meet Thursday to elect a new chief justice at a time of widespread concern over the decline of the courts' authority due to the failure of lower courts to act in accordance with their decisions.

The new chief justice will replace Jht Arslan, who was first elected as a member of the court in 2012. He became chief justice in elections held in 2015, 2019 and February 2023.

The term of office of 15-member courts is limited to 12 years.

Arslan, whose term ends on April 20, will not be able to run for president again but will participate in the vote.

The candidate who receives the support of at least eight of the 15 members will be elected chief justice for a period of four years. If none of the candidates manages to obtain the required majority, the election will be repeated.

Possible candidates

Possible candidates include Deputy Chief Justice Hasan Tahsin Gkcan, who displays a pro-opposition stance, and court members Yldz Seferinolu and rfan Fidan, both pro-government, according to the Bianet news site.

Gkcan was appointed to the Court by former President Abdullah Gl in April 2014. He was elected Deputy Chief Justice in April 2023 and his term ends in 2026.

Gkcan is one of the judges who ruled that there was a rights violation in the continued detention of opposition MP Can Atalay, who was not released from prison despite being granted immunity parliamentarian during the May elections.

He also voted to lift the freeze on public funds allocated to a pro-Kurdish party, the People's Democratic Party (HDP), which faces closure proceedings on terrorism-related charges.

In a controversial decision in January 2023, the highest court deprived the HDP, then the second largest opposition group in Parliament, of a key source of income in the run-up to the elections, on the grounds that it had links to the terrorism.

The court overturned its decision by a majority vote on March 9, allowing the party to receive 539 million lira (then valued at $29 million) in funding from the Treasury that year. At the time, media reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan had summoned some members of the court to justify their decision to lift the freeze, as he was disturbed by their decision.

On the other hand, Seferinolu is a political figure. He was elected as a deputy for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the 2015 general elections and served as deputy justice minister before his election as a member of the highest court in January 2019. He voted in accordance with the government's position. the Atalay cases and the freezing of HDP funds.

of Fidan as Erdoan's star

Former Istanbul Prosecutor General Rfan Fidan, known for his unwavering support for Erdoan in politically charged and controversial cases and investigations during his tenure as prosecutor, was appointed to the Constitutional Court by Erdoan in 2021.

Erdoan had to follow a rather unusual procedure to be able to sit on the highest court.

On November 27, 2020, Fidan was assigned to a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal, which was supposed to nominate a candidate for the Constitutional Court on December 1. The nomination meeting was postponed until December 17 due to coronavirus concerns. Fidan began his mission at the Supreme Court of Appeal on December 11 and, a few days later, he launched the race for nomination to the Constitutional Court. In an election held before he even took up his new role at the appeals court, Fidan received the highest number of votes and was appointed to the Constitutional Court by Erdoan on January 23.

Fidan figured prominently in almost all investigations threatening Erdoan.

When Erdoan was hit by a billion-dollar corruption investigation involving four ministers and his son in December 2013, Fidan was tasked with taking over the investigation as prosecutor in the face of this unprecedented challenge to the regime. 'Erdoan. He then dismissed all prosecutors and police officers who participated in the investigation and released all suspects in pre-trial detention. He eventually dropped the case.

After being appointed Attorney General of Istanbul, he took charge of all such investigations and put an end to them. Among these was an investigation into the alleged links of many members of Erdoan's ruling party to a radical pro-Iran group called Selam Tevhit. Fidan was also instrumental in the failure of an investigation into trucks operated by Turkish intelligence that had been intercepted while transporting weapons to neighboring Syria. He subsequently launched several notable criminal investigations targeting Erdoan critics, including a terrorism-related investigation against businessman and human rights defender Osman Kavala; the investigation into a group of academics who signed a petition calling for a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in the country's predominantly Kurdish southeast; and an investigation into coup accusations directed against people who joined the nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013.

Fidan also voted against committing a rights violation in Atalay's case.

The judicial system in crisis

The election of the highest courts takes place at a time when Turkey is going through a judicial crisis triggered by the imprisonment of Atalay, who was kept in prison despite two Constitutional Court decisions in his favor.

The Supreme Court of Appeal, which upheld Atalay's 18-year prison sentence in a politically motivated trial, refused to act in accordance with the Constitutional Court's rulings and filed criminal complaints against the members of the highest court because of their decision, a first in Turkey's judicial history.

Atalay was finally stripped of his parliamentary status last month, in defiance of successive rulings by the Constitutional Court.

The disregard for the Constitutional Court's decisions in the Atalay case as well as other political trials in which the Court found rights violations has raised concerns about the rule of law and the separation of powers in Turkey. Critics argue that ignoring court decisions undermines democratic principles and legal certainty.

Concerns over the rule of law and allegations of government control over the justice system reached new heights after the failed coup of July 15, 2016, after which the government launched a massive crackdown on non-governmental citizens. loyalists under the pretext of anti-coup fighting and more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors were dismissed by government decrees.

Many argue that there is no longer a separation of powers in the country and that members of the judiciary are under the absolute control of the government and cannot make judgments based on the law.

In a sign of the deterioration of the rule of law in the country, Turkey has beenclass117th among 142 countries in the Rule of Law Index published by the World Justice Project (WJP) in October.