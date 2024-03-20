Donald Trump says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'broke Queen Elizabeth's heart'





The Duke of Sussex moved to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020

Donald Trump has attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accusing the couple of “breaking Queen Elizabeth's heart.” The former President of the United States spoke to Nigel Farage in an exclusive interview and expressed his disapproval over the way the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, resigned as members of the family royal in 2020, the Independent reported.

Speaking about the Queen, he said: “I think there has been a great lack of respect for a person who I knew very well and who I love: the Queen. She was incredible, you know.”

He continued: “I thought they treated her very disrespectfully. Even though she didn't want to show it because she was strong and smart, I guess they broke her heart. Things that they were saying were so bad and so horrible and she was like, “She was 90 years old and I heard this stuff. I think they broke his heart. I think they hurt him a lot. “

The former president further insisted that Harry and Meghan “disrespected the royal family” when they decided to step down from their positions.

Meanwhile, he praised the late queen, who died in September 2022, saying she “never made a mistake” during her reign. He told Mr Farage: “I'm a bit prejudiced because I thought the Queen was incredible. I mean, think of all those years, 75 years. She rarely made a mistake.”

During the interview, Trump also hinted that if elected President of the United States, Prince Harry could be deported for drug use, which he admitted to in his 2023 memoir. Notably, the status The Duke of Sussex's immigration policy was the subject of a legal battle after Harry admitted to using illegal drugs in his memoir, “Spare,” published last year.

“We'll have to see if they know anything about drugs, and if he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action,” Trump said.

In “Spare,” Harry wrote that when he was younger, he took cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, noting that cocaine “did nothing for me,” but “marijuana is different, it helped me. .''

