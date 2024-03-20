Members of the public interrupt Congressional hearing on Pakistan and Khan





Audience members at a House hearing Wednesday interrupted testimony from a U.S. State Department official who said it was a conspiracy theory that the U.S. ousted former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, was questioned during a subcommittee hearing on Pakistan elections about unfounded theories that the United States conspired to impeach Khan of power. Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in 2022.

“I want to be very clear on this point. These allegations, these conspiracy theories are a lie. This is a complete lie. I have been reviewing press reports relating to the so-called “figure” in Pakistan over the alleged leak of a diplomatic cable from the embassy here. That’s not correct,” Lu said before audience members began shouting.

The Intercept reported last year that the US State Department had encouraged the Pakistani government to remove Khan from power in 2022, citing a Pakistani government document.

The Intercept's DC bureau chief, Ryan Grim, posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, that showed people in the hearing audience shouting in response to Lu's comments.

Audience members began chanting and continued to accuse Lu of lying while shouting at him.

Minutes after the disruption, Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) called for those who disrupted the hearing to be removed. A video posted by Grim shows officers escorting some members of the public.

“I would like to emphasize that we in Congress have a job to do. This is an incredibly important topic. And I think out of respect for people who are interested in this topic, those who want to disrupt the debate should be weeded out and excluded from this hearing,” McCormick said.

Khan had demanded in 2022 that Lu be removed from office, citing unsubstantiated allegations that he was involved in the US conspiracy to remove Khan from power. The State Department said at the time “there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.”

Lu addressed the disruption after a few people were kicked out and mentioned the theories again, revealing that he had received death threats over them.

“One of the things I've been dealing with over the last couple of years is some of these allegations. Unfounded allegations have resulted in regular death threats against me, threats against my family and the involvement of local police,” he said.

“There is a limit of acceptability. And I think sometimes some of the freedom of speech borders on threats of violence, which is not acceptable in our society,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to Capitol Police for comment.

