Startup Mahakumbh concludes on a high note, PM Modi revives entrepreneurship





SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognized the role of events like Startup Mahakumbh in providing further impetus to the country's rapidly growing startup ecosystem. The Prime Minister said startups would play an important role in making India the third largest economy in the world. The third day of the event featured many more informative sessions, including one on Bhashini by CEO Amitabh Nag.

The third and final day of Startup Mahakumbh, the country's largest startup event, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi address entrepreneurs and stakeholders at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Prime Minister acknowledged the role of events like Startup Mahakumbh in providing further impetus to the country's rapidly growing startup ecosystem. Today, as the nation works towards the goals set for 2047, events like the Mahakumbh startup take on special significance. Over the last (few) decades, India has made its mark in the IT and software sectors. Today, we are witnessing the rise of innovation and startup culture in India, Modi said. The Prime Minister said that India now has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and the country is home to 1.25 Lakh startups. These startups, he said, provide employment to nearly 12 Lakh people. Talking about the event, Modi said, “It is Mahakumbh in the true sense, with the entire startup ecosystem coming together. The event brought together current and potential entrepreneurs. The startup fair seems to be that of the unicorns and decacorns of tomorrow. India has become the new hope for the global startup space. Talking about the rapid advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Modi said it would provide opportunities to young entrepreneurs. He also said that India will have the upper hand in the AI ​​space. Expressing confidence that he will return as Prime Minister for a third term after the upcoming general elections, Modi said startups will play an important role in making India the third largest economy in the world during the period. 2024-29. In my third term, I will make India the third largest economy in the world and startups will play an important role in this leap, the Prime Minister said. Games, AI and more The third day of the event saw many more informative sessions, including one on Bhashini by Amitabh Nag, CEO of Bhashini. Bhashini breaks language barriers by using AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to enable real-time translation between different Indian languages. Nag spoke about the different use cases of Bhashini across industries. For example, it can be used to raise awareness about the Jal Jeevan Mission, strengthen citizen advocacy, manage civic engagement, and foster community building for environmental conservation. We train the model intensively so that the translation is appropriate. This comes with challenges that are deeply embedded in the technology. But we want to invite you all to develop applications on this model. We will also organize hackathons, Nag said. Additionally, the event's Gaming and Esports Pavilion hosted the playoffs and final of the Real Cricket 24 tournament. This gave delegates (eCriket participants) a chance to compete and win prizes in species. Commenting on the Mahakumbh startup experience, an Indian Angel Network spokesperson said, Many startups come to our booth and we also meet one-on-one with various startups for funding opportunities. A spokesperson for a conversational AI startup Callmatic said the event provided an opportunity to engage with like-minded people and provided many opportunities for collaboration. Around 1,000 startups, over 1,000 investors, 5,000 aspiring entrepreneurs and 40,000 professional visitors attended Startup Mahakumbh. The event fueled the entrepreneurship wave in India and showcased innovative startups from across the country. This has provided startups with invaluable opportunities to consolidate their network and make their next big moves.

