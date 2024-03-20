Xi calls for robust efforts to further energize central China region





Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on further energizing the central region in the new era in Changsha, central China's Hunan province. China), March 20. 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHANGSHA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for solid efforts to further energize the central region to a higher starting point. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium on further energizing the central region in the new era. In his speech, Xi highlighted the central region's central role as an important grain production base, energy and raw materials base, modern equipment manufacturing base and high-tech industry, and platform complete transport network of the country. Xi called for synergy to promote high-quality development and write new chapters to energize the central region in China's modernization process. Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of China, Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of China, attended the symposium. Since the previous symposium on revitalizing the central region was held five years ago, the region's development has reached a higher level, Xi said. Xi also noted that the increased dynamism of the central region still faces many difficulties and challenges that require practical research to resolve. More efforts should be made to advance industrial innovation guided by scientific and technological innovation, and actively cultivate new quality productive forces, he said. Xi called for forward-looking plans for future industries and a faster pace in modernizing the industrial system supported by advanced manufacturing. The campaign to energize the central region should be better linked to the country's other major development strategies to help the region better integrate and support the country's new development model, he said. Xi urged the region to promote deep reforms and high-level opening-up in a coordinated manner in its efforts to become a more competitive domestic leader in opening-up. He also called for efforts to coordinate ecological environment protection and green and low-carbon development, as well as accelerate the construction of a beautiful core region. Xi stressed the need to continue the integrated development of urban and rural areas and take concrete measures to advance rural revitalization at all levels. Efforts should be made to ensure that high-quality development and high-level security reinforce each other and enhance capabilities to ensure food and energy security, Xi said. Xi urged relevant central authorities to conduct research and propose policies to further energize the central region in the new era. At the symposium, Li Qiang called for efforts to study and faithfully implement the guiding principles of Xi's important speech, and transform the region's geographic and resource advantages into development advantages. Ding Xuexiang stressed that we should stick to the requirements of high-quality development to achieve new achievements and further energize the central region. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium on further energizing the central region in the new era in Changsha, central China's Hunan province. China), March 20, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



