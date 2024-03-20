New York attorney general disputes Trump's claim he can't get $464 million to post bail





New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawyer disputed former President Donald Trump's claim Wednesday that he couldn't get more than $460 million needed to post bond and appeal the ruling of civil fraud ruled against him, writing in a filing that the court should reject Trump's decision. “extraordinary request” to appeal without displaying the total amount.

On Monday, Trump's lawyers told the appeals court that it was “virtually impossible” that he and the other defendants could get bail before March 25.

In his response Wednesday, Dennis Fan, an assistant state attorney general, called Trump's filing “procedurally inappropriate” and said the court should ignore it. He wrote that Trump's issues should have been raised in an earlier filing, and could have been, since “their efforts to obtain this bond began before the filing of their stay motion and even before the judgment was reached.” be pronounced”.

In February, a New York judge ordered Trump and his co-defendants to pay more than $450 million in penalties and interest over a decade-long fraud scheme, one of the largest sanctions against the companies of the history of New York. Trump must secure bond for the full amount of the judgment, which continues to accrue interest, for his appeal to move forward. The attorney general said the state would seize some of its assets if it was unable to raise the money.

Former President Donald Trump during his civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court, Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Jeenah Moon/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fan also briefly dismissed many of Trump's claims, noting that they are not required to find a single underwriter to provide the entire bond, but rather can combine multiple bonds for the total sum.

“Defendants' argument that it is allegedly impossible to obtain full bail is based on the false premise that they must obtain a single surety from a single surety for the full judgment amount of $464 million,” a writes Fan. “But appealing parties can bond large judgments by dividing the bond amount among multiple sureties, thereby limiting the risk of each individual bond to a smaller sum, such as $100 or $200 million each.”

Fan questioned why potential backers refused to accept Trump's real estate assets as collateral, and suggested it was because the properties had been fraudulently appraised.

“As far as the Court can infer, the sureties may have refused to accept Defendants' specific holdings as collateral because the use of Mr. Trump's real estate will generally require 'a real estate appraisal' and his holdings do not are not as valuable as defendants claim,” Fan said. wrote.

Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump, criticized James and his filing in a statement to CBS News, saying they “distort the facts and misinterpret applicable law in his political crusade against President Trump.”

“Today's missive does not even bother to cite New York case law. The Attorney General also includes a baseless, malicious and defamatory attack on an individual who played no role in any of the transactions or matters in question,” Kise said. “This brazen abuse of power will continue until a magistrate has the courage to say 'enough'.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has harshly criticized James' investigation for years, calling himself the victim of political persecution at the hands of a Democrat. James' office uncovered a scheme in which Trump and his company used falsified real estate and net worth appraisals to obtain loan and insurance terms that a judge said led to hundreds of millions in “ill-gotten gains”.

Fan also criticized two letters submitted with Trump's filing Monday, the first from insurance broker Gary Giulietti. Fan pointed out that Giulietti testified during the fraud trial and was later criticized by the judge.

“Gary Giulietti does not disclose that he was an expert witness for the defendants at trial or that he [New York Judge Arthur Engoron] “I found Mr. Giulietti’s testimony to lack credibility,” Fan wrote, referring to the judge who oversaw the trial. “As the court explained, Mr. Giulietti 'has an ongoing personal and professional relationship with Donald Trump.'”

Giulietti, president of the private insurance company Lockton Companies, wrote that he believes it “is not possible under the circumstances presented” for the defendants to obtain bond.

Fan also criticized a letter from the Trump Organization's general counsel, Alan Garten, who said the company had contacted more than 30 bail bond companies. According to Garten, most did not have the “financial strength” to support a bond of such size, and the “vast majority” of those who did were “unwilling to accept the risk associated with a bond of such a size.”

Fan urged the appeals court to ignore Garten's claims.

“He was personally involved in the fraudulent and illegal conduct that gave rise to the judgment in this case,” Fan wrote, citing Engoron’s Feb. 16 judgment.

