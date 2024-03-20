PM Modi's state visit to Bhutan postponed due to bad weather What was the itinerary?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan was postponed just hours before departure due to continued poor weather conditions at the Paro airport. Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) officials are currently working with their Bhutanese counterparts to finalize new dates for the high-profile visit.

Due to continued poor weather conditions at Paro Airport, it was mutually decided to postpone the Prime Minister's state visit to Bhutan on March 21-22, 2024. New dates are being worked out by both parties through diplomatic channels,” the statement said,” reads the MEA.

Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to pay a two-day state visit to Bhutan on Thursday, March 21. The Indian government had previously said the visit was in line with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Thimphu with emphasis on neighborhood first politics.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was scheduled to have an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan.

The prime minister was also expected to hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi was also expected to inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital during his state visit to Bhutan, ANI reported. Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital is built with the support of the Government of India.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister of Bhutan was on a five-day visit to India. It was his first trip abroad since he took office in January.

During his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, apart from other important engagements.

Published: Mar 20, 2024, 8:39 PM IST

