Trump speaks out on Kate Middleton amid 'difficult times'





Former president and 2024 election candidate Donald Trump has given his views on the recent difficult times for the British royal family, including the controversy surrounding a photo of Kate Middleton removed from the press due to manipulation .

Trump responded to questions about the royal family during a lengthy interview with Nigel Farage, a British news presenter and former politician, published by GB News on March 19. After discussing King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, Farage turned the conversation to Kate.

The Princess of Wales was hospitalized for two weeks in January for planned abdominal surgery, at which point Kensington Palace said she would be out of public view until after Easter, March 31. However, her absence sparked conspiracy theories, which were not quelled by the spread on social media of a photo of Kate and her three children on Mother's Day, which news agencies retracted after discovering it had been manipulated and did not meet their editorial standards. Kate took credit and apologized for the edited photo.

Trump responded: “It shouldn't be a problem because everyone is a doctor. [photos]. You look at these movie actors, you see a movie actor, you meet them and you ask: Is that the same person in the photo? I actually looked at this and it was a very minor manipulation, I don't understand why there could be such a howl about it.

It's a difficult time, Trump concluded, with Farage emphasizing: “The whole family is going through a difficult time.”

Trump and Farage also discussed other members of the royal family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and Prince Harry.

I'm a big fan of the concept of the royal family and the royal family, Trump said. I'm a little prejudiced because I thought the queen was amazing. Think about it, in all these years, 75 years, she almost never made a mistake. (Queen Elizabeth II reigned for just over 70 years). Trump added that during his time with Her Majesty, he was unable to get her to say which British Prime Minister or American President she preferred.

Speaking about King Charles III, Trump stressed that he liked the reigning monarch, even though they disagreed on environmental issues.

We have different points of view, but we agree. “I think he's a really great guy, we get along well, he was a little more concerned about environmental restrictions than I was,” Trump said.

During a meeting in 2019, the two reportedly discussed climate change, an area that then-Prince Charles had spoken out about. Trump called climate change a hoax and rolled back measures to prevent climate change during his presidency.

Of the Kings' person and health, Trump added: I like him and I hope he does well.

The interview also discussed Prince Harry, who moved to California with his American wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and is no longer a senior or working royal. Farage asked about Harry's admissions in his 2023 memoir Spare that he had taken cannabis, psychedelics and cocaine, and asked the Conservatives to find out if he had reported this drug use on request American visa. (The United States typically asks about drug use on visa applications, which can cause complications during travel, but admitting to past drug use does not automatically bar individuals from entering or staying in the country).

In response to the question of whether the American people deserve to know the truth, Trump replied: I guess so.

Farage then asked Trump if Prince Harry should be given any special privileges.

No, and we'll have to see, Trump said. If they know anything about the drug and he lied, they will have to take appropriate action.

Farage pressed him: Appropriate action? Which could mean not staying in America?

I don't know, you'll have to tell me, Trump replied. You would think they would have known this a long time ago.

