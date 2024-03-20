Indonesian Prabowo Subianto wins the presidency with a majority in the first round





Thousands in UK close Barclays accounts over links to Israeli military suppliers

LONDON: Thousands of people in the UK have closed their bank accounts at Barclays because of the financial institutions' links to the Israeli military, an activist group said. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign organized two days of mass account closures to try to pressure the bank into severing its financial ties with the arms companies that supply the Israeli armed forces. The group said more than 1,500 people took part in the first day of action, on February 9, and during the second, on March 20, more than 1,000 people are expected to close their accounts. Thousands more have signed a pledge never to do business with Barclays as long as it remains complicit in Israel's apartheid system, the group added. According to the report, research demonstrates deep financial ties between Barclays, one of the UK's largest banks, and major arms companies that supply the Israeli army. Barclays holds more than $1 billion ($1.27 billion) in shares and provides more than $3 billion in loans and guarantees to nine companies whose weapons, components and military technology are used by Israel, the campaign adds . These arms companies include General Dynamics and Elbit Systems, both of which supplied munitions and weapons systems that Israel used in its operations during the Gaza war, activists say. By providing financial services to such companies, Barclays is facilitating a military campaign that, according to the International Court of Justice, could plausibly amount to genocide, they add. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign has pledged to take additional steps to pressure the bank to distance itself from these companies, including through social media campaigns, pickets and sit-ins . The group's director, Ben Jamal, said: “More than 31,000 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, in what the ICJ recognized as a plausible case of genocide. UN experts have warned that Gaza faces imminent famine due to the Israeli blockade and attacks. To its eternal shame, Barclays is complicit, financing the companies that supply Israel with the weapons and military technology it uses to carry out its attacks. Barclays was forced to stop supporting apartheid in South Africa before, and he is going to force it to stop supporting Israeli genocide and apartheid now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.pk/node/2480046/world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos