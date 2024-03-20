Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he is resigning for personal and political reasons





LONDON Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who made history as his country's first gay and biracial leader, announced Wednesday that he was resigning for reasons he said were both personal and political . Varadkar announced Wednesday that he was immediately stepping down as leader of the center-right Fine Gael party, part of Ireland's coalition government. He will be replaced as prime minister in April after a race for the party leadership. The reasons for me to resign now are personal and political, but mainly political, Varadkar said, without elaborating. He said he planned to remain in Parliament as a backbench lawmaker and had specific plans for the future. Varadkar, 45, served two terms as taoiseach, or prime minister, between 2017 and 2020, and again since December 2022 as part of a job sharing with Michel Martin, head of coalition partner Fianna Fil. He was the country's youngest leader when first elected, as well as Ireland's first openly gay prime minister. Varadkar, whose mother is Irish and father Indian, was also Ireland's first biracial taoiseach. He played a leading role in campaigns aimed at legalize same-sex marriageapproved in a 2015 referendum, and to repeal the ban on abortionwhich was voted in 2018. I am proud that we have made the country a more equal and modern place, Varadkar said in a resignation statement in Dublin. Varadkar was first elected to Parliament in 2007 and once said he had left politics at the age of 50. He has led Ireland in the years since Britain's decision to leave the European Union in 2016. Brexit has had huge implications for Ireland, an EU member that shares a border with the Northern Ireland of the United Kingdom. Relations between the United Kingdom and Ireland were tense when Boris Johnson, a staunch supporter of Brexit, was the leader of the United Kingdom, but have stabilized since the arrival of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Varadkar recently returned from Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and other political leaders as part of the Irish Prime Minister's traditional St. Patrick's Day visit to the United States. Varadkar also expressed frustration with political polarization in Ireland, as in other countries. There have been reports of discontent within Fine Gael, and 10 of the party's lawmakers, almost a third of the total, announced they would not stand in the election. Earlier this month, voters rejected the government's position in referendums on two constitutional amendments. Changes backed by Varadkar that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about the role of the housewife were roundly rejected. The result sparked criticism that the campaign for change had been dull and confusing. However, his resignation was not expected by many. Martin, the current Deputy Prime Minister, said he was obviously surprised when I heard what he was going to do. But I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank him, Martin said. We got along well. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he did not believe the referendum results were the key factor in Varadkar's decision. “I think there is a gap before the local and European elections (in June) and that timing probably influenced it more than the referendum,” Ryan said. Martin said Varadkar's resignation should not trigger a snap election and that the three-party coalition government, which also includes the Green Party, would continue. Varadkar said he knew his departure would be a surprise to many people and a disappointment to some. “I know that others, how shall I put it, will adapt very well to this news, that’s what’s great about life in a democracy,” he said. There is never a good time to resign from high office. However, this is as good a time as any.

