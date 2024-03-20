Efforts accelerate to transport Turkmen gas to Trkiye, then to Europe – Aze.Media

The plan highlights the intensification of energy diplomacy between Trkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, especially following the gas crisis in Europe after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier this month, Ankara and Ashgabat signed a memorandum of understanding and letter of intent on cooperation in the field of natural gas, laying the foundation for partnerships in the hydrocarbon sector and bringing Trkiye closer to its position as major energy hub.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said the aim was to transport Turkmen gas first to Trkiye and then to world markets. He stressed that up to 2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas could initially be transported to Trkiye.

Trkiye currently imports gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran via pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from several other countries. It recently signed agreements with several European countries for energy exports and launched gas production from its offshore field in the Black Sea.

Bayraktar mentioned three options for delivering Turkmen gas, including through exchange agreements via Iran.

“Another solution is for Turkmen gas to come to Trkiye again via Iran and Azerbaijan via an exchange, and another, essentially longer term, sustainable and with greater capacity, is for Turkmen gas reaches Trkiye via a pipeline across the Caspian Sea. » said the minister.

“All these topics are on the table, these are all the topics we are discussing.”

Ayegl Ketenci, assistant professor at Istanbul Kltr University, emphasized the importance of infrastructure development and concrete measures in addition to declarations of goodwill.

The MoU is “certainly a very important development,” according to Ketenci, “but infrastructure works must be carried out in the region and concrete measures must be taken.”

She highlighted the importance of gas not only for Turkmenistan but also for the Turkic world as a whole, emphasizing the need for multidimensional cooperation at regional and global levels.

“Energy is an important component of Azerbaijan's economic development, and this situation also applies to Turkmenistan and other countries. Therefore, multidimensional cooperation must be developed at the regional and global levels,” she noted.

Regarding the transportation of up to 2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Trkiye, Ketenci said: “We can say that efforts are intensifying to take concrete measures in this regard.

She stressed the importance of adequately considering different alternatives regarding gas transportation and formulating appropriate policies, expressing confidence in the Azerbaijan-Caspian route despite the long-term nature of infrastructure development.

“I think that the most suitable alternative for the arrival of Turkmen gas is the connection with the Azerbaijan-Caspian route. This pipeline is of crucial importance for the development of the Turkish world and is a secure route,” Ketenci noted.

She also highlighted the importance for Trkiye to develop multidimensional partnerships to ensure its energy security, advocating for policies based on sustainability and scientific evidence.

“Trkiye must engage with all powerful energy players such as Russia, Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan and prioritize energy security, consider power balances and formulate sustainable and science-based policies, which will benefit all regional stakeholders,” Ketenci said.

Among the world's largest reserves

According to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) “Outlook 2050” report, Turkmenistan ranks fourth in the world with 13.9 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves.

The Central Asian country increased its annual gas production from 40 billion cubic meters in 2010 to 63.2 billion cubic meters in 2019. Production reached 66 billion cubic meters in 2020, 79.3 billion cubic meters cubic meters in 2021, 78.3 billion cubic meters in 2022 and 80.6 billion cubic meters in 2023.

According to the GECF report, Turkmenistan is expected to increase its annual gas production to 110 billion cubic meters by 2050.

About half of Turkmenistan's gas production is exported, with significant volumes going to China and smaller quantities to Russia, Uzbekistan and Iran via Azerbaijan. The delivery of around 40 billion cubic meters of gas makes Turkmenistan the largest gas supplier to China.

The country's estimated gas reserves are estimated at over 50 trillion cubic meters.

Alternative projects

Turkmenistan is working to increase its gas exports through pipelines and is also working on alternative projects.

The four-stage Central Asia-China gas pipeline, which carries Turkmen gas to China via Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, became operational in 2009. Currently, stages A, B and C are active, allowing capacity annual volume of 55 billion cubic meters. of gas to reach China.

The final stage, with a capacity of 35 billion cubic meters, is expected to become operational by the 2030s, with the aim of increasing the pipeline's total capacity by 30 billion cubic meters.

Alternative projects include the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, which aims to transport 33 billion cubic meters per year to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Construction of the pipeline, which stretches 1,814 kilometers (1,127.17 miles), is in its final stages.

As part of other ongoing efforts to increase production and exports, Turkmenistan in 2019 signed a five-year agreement with Russia to sell 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Under a swap deal concluded in 2021, around 2 billion cubic meters of gas are sold to Azerbaijan via Iran each year. Azerbaijan's gas imports from Turkmenistan last year amounted to 1.5 billion cubic meters.