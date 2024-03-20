Jutarnji List – Xi Jinping arrives in Europe with a planned mission, says Beijing: “We will boycott everything if you don't invite them!”





Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping he plans to travel to France in early May, where he is expected to meet the president Emmanuelom Macronom. One goal of his visit is to convince Europe to allow Russia to sit at the table in upcoming peace talks on Ukraine, Politico has learned from sources in Paris and Brussels. This will be Xi's first trip to Europe after the coronavirus pandemic, and his visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China. But the mood in France is likely to be different from the celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries, which took place amid optimism and harmony, a source close to the preparations told Politico journalists. travel. According to the interlocutors cited by Politico, China plans to try to convince Europe of the need for Russia to participate in the peace talks which will take place in Switzerland, otherwise Beijing will boycott them. Such a message was delivered at the beginning of October, during the Chinese special envoy's European tour. This Huija, where the future of Ukraine was discussed. After that, China's Foreign Ministry reported that Li Hui promised to “support the timely convening of a peace conference with equal participation of all parties”, including Russia. Indeed, it is quite certain that China could boycott future peace negotiations on Ukraine if Russia is not allowed to participate. This stems from a recently published article by the South China Morning Post, in which it is claimed that China and Switzerland insist that Russia be invited to the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, which without the participation of Moscow would become like a “Potemkin village”. But their ambassador in Vicar confirmed they were paying attention to diplomacy in Beijing. Wang Shiting who said China is determined and always committed to promoting peace talks. He recalled that Chinese diplomacy had presented a strategy for the political end of the conflict, based on the protection of the territorial sovereignty of all countries, and that the United Nations Charter must be respected. “Moreover, all parties must work to end the war, as the crisis has worsened and even gotten out of control. We are closely following the Ukrainian conference, which will be held in Vicar, and we are considering the possibility of participate in it,” he added. » declared the Chinese ambassador, thus confirming that he is still not certain. Will the Chinese respond? In addition, the “China 12-point peace plan” was presented last year, and ten days ago, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that China supports convening an international peace conference, “also attended by Ukraine and Russia, in which all parties would participate on equal terms and have the opportunity to discuss all peace plans impartially and thoroughly”, this also suggests that the Chinese do not appear if there are no Russians. Before Xi comes to Europe, he is German chancellor in April Olaf Scholz visit China. Scholz was last in China in November 2022, when he called on Xi to influence Russia to end the war in Ukraine. You can see how successfully, because Vladimir Poutine he does not intend to end the aggression and the Ukrainians do not intend to lay down their arms either.

